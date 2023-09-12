On The After Show of RHOA season 15, cast members discussed Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman living together after their divorce

During The After Show of Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15, the housewives discussed some trendy events that took place during the season. During this time, some cast members shared their reactions to Drew and Ralph living together even though they have separated and divorced.

After seeing Ralph living with Drew on social media, RHOA star Marlo Hampton asked Shereé Whitfield if this was something that she could do after the divorce. In response, Shereé Whitfield said that during her divorce proceedings with her ex, Bob Whitfield, they shared a house for some time.

Sheree and Bob separated in 2007. Marlo Hampton commented that she could not live with her ex-husband while getting a divorce. Sheree explained that it's at this point that people have to compromise, and during her case, she mentioned how she used to sleep in her bedroom while her ex slept in the basement.

During this discussion on The After Show of Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15, Marlo also mentioned "Scandoval" from Vanderpump Rules season 10. Sandoval's affair with Vanderpump Rules cast member Raquel Leviss was revealed in March 2023 since Tom was already dating Ariana at that time.

The Valley Village house Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval bought together remains their home after they broke up. Sanya Richards-Ross also admitted to the fact that after a divorce, the ex-couple has to adjust to the changes.

Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) star Drew lives with ex Ralph

According to episode 16 of Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15, which premiered on August 27, both stars live together despite filing for divorce. After getting married in 2014, Drew and Ralph separated after some differences and decided to divorce in March 2023. They have two children, Machai and Aniya.

In this episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15, the couple shared how they co-parent their children while living in the same house. Ralph said:

“Me moving out of the bedroom is me actually getting to a place where I’m comfortable… It’s about me making certain changes that make me feel good. By sleeping in the other room, it allows me to get the sleep that I need, I can wake up refreshed, and stay by myself and reflect.”

Meanwhile, Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 cast member Drew revealed the reason she decided to take the divorce.

“A lot of things have been happening over the course of the marriage. And honestly, things were just not getting better. I lost my voice in the marriage and I allowed things that no woman should ever allow,” she told Bravo.

Aside from this, Drew Sidora has also spoken out about her children's current situation. According to her:

"[Josiah] was just placed in the gifted program in school. He is an all-star basketball player, he plays for the Adidas AAU team traveling around the country. I'm so proud of him. My daughter, Aniya, is starting kindergarten. And that is my mini-me. And Machai is just becoming so brilliant. He's going into third grade. And he's an all-around athlete — I mean, track, football, basketball, like, everything."

Fans can watch all Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 15 episodes on Bravo.