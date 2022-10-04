"I didn’t know if I could make another movie": Black Panther director opens up on contemplating retirement after Chadwick Boseman's death

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler recently opened up about contemplating retirement from filmmaking after Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020 during an interaction with Entertainment Weekly. He said:

''I didn't know if I could make another movie.''

The director further spoke about his state of mind at the time and his love for the iconic Marvel character Black Panther. Read on to learn more about what Coogler said.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler almost retired from directing films after Chadwick Boseman's death

During the aforementioned interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ryan Coogler spoke at length about contemplating retirement from directing films and his state of mind after Chadwick Boseman's tragic death in 2020. He told the publication:

"I was at a point when I was like, 'I’m walking away from this business.' I didn’t know if I could make another movie period, (let alone) another Black Panther movie, because it hurt a lot. I was like, 'Man, how could I open myself up to feeling like this again?'"

An emotional Coogler also spoke about reminiscing about his memories with Boseman and how it eventually ''made more sense to keep going.'' He also mentioned the importance of believing in and staying true to oneself. He said:

''It’s my job as a filmmaker to do things that I have personal integrity with. If I don’t believe in what I’m doing, I’m going to have a hard time getting other people to do their best work. For them to do their best work, they have to believe in it.''

He further stated:

At the end of the day, the choices we make have to feel truthful to me. When filmmakers make things that don’t feel truthful to them, you can feel it. And I will argue that those projects don’t have a shot at working.''

Ryan Coogler has directed a few popular films over the years, including Fruitvale Station and Creed. However, his biggest commercial success came with 2018's Black Panther, which starred Chadwick Boseman in the titular role. It was also a critical hit, with many critics considering it to be one of the best MCU movies ever made. The sequel, titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is set to be released on November 11, 2022.

A quick look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever plot and cast

The sequel focuses on Wakanda's brave leaders who set out to defend their nation following the death of King T'Challa. Here's the official synopsis of the film, as per Marvel, which reads:

''Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.''

The description continues:

''As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.''

The movie stars Letita Wright as Shuri, the late King T'Challa's sister. Starring alongside Wright in pivotal supporting roles are Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett, and Winston Duke, among many others.

Don't miss Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, releasing in theaters on November 11, 2022.

