"I was such a different person back then": Trisha Paytas slammed over response to Courtney Stodden bullying allegations

Controversial content creator Trisha Paytas has apologized to model Courtney Stodden (non-binary) after mocking them for being groomed by ex-husband Dough Hutchison. Stodden made news in 2011 after they married the 50-year-old acting coach at 16.

Courtney Stodden was branded as the "teen bride" and ridiculed online for revealing outfits, heavy makeup, detested behavior, and large br*asts. They were crucified for making a spectacle of themselves instead of identifying as victims of child abuse.

Courtney Stodden was groomed by husband Dough Hutchison (Image via Getty)

Following grooming during their marriage, the two finally divorced in March 2020, when Stodden was 26.

What did Trisha Paytas say about Courtney Stodden?

Paytas continues to be one of the most controversial YouTubers on the platform. Since they (Trisha Paytas identifies as non-binary) are now being accused of peddling false s**ual assault allegations, Stodden spoke out about the bullying they faced from the 33-year-old YouTuber. Stodden's Instagram post read:

“I had no room to stand up for myself without being mocked further by what felt like the entire world, because to them, I was a wh*re and laughing stock. So I lost all self respect and love for myself as a result. Fell into a deep depression that still haunts me to this day. “Prepubescent bodies” are not jokes. They are not ours to abuse. They are not ours to exploit.”

They continued:

“I let Trisha in, trusted them… I even went on their podcast in 2019 as a favor but now seeing this for the first time, I don’t know who has ever really been in my corner?”

Along with the caption, Stodden posted a video of Paytas mocking them by stating:

“It helps to be born semi- ret*rded because you won’t ever know when something is inappropriate and you won’t ever know that you’ll be miserable for the rest of your life. And if they get sick of your laugh or seduction techniques, they can just lock you in a basement."

Trisha Paytas continued in the video:

"And it’s good if you have not found your puberty yet like me because they want a girl who they can have s*x with who’ll never get pregnant and it goes hand in hand with it being totally illegal because if they have s*x with you and you’re not married they go to jail, but if you’re married and they have s*x with you, you get 50%.”

Paytas' apology

As the older video went viral, Trisha Paytas published a new video on YouTube titled "why I deleted 1,300 old videos." The YouTuber reportedly erased content that had amassed over a billion views. Paytas apologized to Stodden for the comments from an older video and said:

“I deleted 1300 videos or something like that. I was doing a parody of them, I was frickin 23. It was stupid. I was such a different person back then, I have deleted all those videos. First of all, I feel awful about all those videos. I felt sick to my stomach that I had it up so long."

While speaking about what they learned through this experience, Paytas claims to have understood the meaning of "minding your own business." They also added that they don't like bringing up other people's past, insinuating Paytas should be forgiven for what they said years ago.

Since the apology was uploaded online, Stodden took to her Instagram stories saying that they "forgive Trisha," and they hope that Paytas "finds the peace they need."

