Who is Mike Milosh? Ex-wife and "Zoey 101" star Alexa Nikolas files lawsuit over alleged grooming and abuse

American actress Alexa Nikolas recently filed a lawsuit against former husband Mike Milosh for alleged grooming, sexual battery, violence, physical abuse and emotional distress. She claimed that the musician groomed her as a minor and manipulated her into marriage.

The Zoey 101 star has reportedly filed a lawsuit in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. According to TMZ, court documents mention that the Rhye band member groomed Alexa Nikolas as a minor and sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions:

“A libertine musician who preyed on the innocence of a minor fan to manipulate and coerce her into succumbing to his repeated sexual assaults of her.”

Nikolas also claimed that Milosh used his “power” in the industry to sexually exploit her over the years and manipulated her to get married at the age of 19:

“Milosh utilized his power of authority and seniority over [Nikolas], as well as years of sexual grooming of [Nikolas] as a minor child, to manipulate her into trusting him. Upon gaining her trust, Defendant Milosh terrorized, sodomized, and abused [Nikolas] as a part of his continuous conduct aimed at satisfying his prurient and economic desires.”

Alexa Nikolas and Mike Milosh married in 2012 (Image via Getty Images)

Alexa Nikolas reportedly connected to Mike Milosh through MySpace when she was 16 years old. The duo started talking right after and most of their conversation was sexually explicit in nature. The singer was 33 at the time.

The former couple met for the first time when Alexa turned 18. The actress claimed Milosh engaged in repeated non-consensual sexual activity during their time together.

She also mentioned that the musician allegedly recorded their tryst around 2010-2011. She claimed that the audio of their endeavor was later used throughout his 2013 album Jetlag.

Alexa Nikolas went on to state that audio of her disapproval during their sexual activity was allegedly used in Milosh’s single Don’t Call It.

According to Rolling Stone, the lawsuit also mentioned that Milosh publicly displayed Alexa’s graphic photographs against her consent during his album release party in 2013:

“Milosh proudly told attendees of the party that they were listening to Nikolas during coerced anal sex throughout his entire album. Not surprisingly, Milosh did not disclose to his guests that he obtained these recordings when Nikolas was highly intoxicated and incapable of refusing. Nikolas’ own mother left the party in disgust.”

Alexa Nikolas and Mike Milosh tied the knot in 2012. However, the duo parted ways in 2016. Their divorce was finalized in 2019 and Alexa married Michael Gray last month. She shares a daughter with her current husband.

All about Mike Milosh as he faces lawsuit from ex-wife Alexa Nikolas

Mike Milosh is a Canadian singer, songwriter and electronic musician (Image via Getty Images)

Mike Milosh is a Canadian singer-songwriter and electronic musician. He is best known for forming the R&B band Rhye with Robin Hannibal. He previously signed with the Plug Research music label and released his debut album You Make Me Feel in 2004.

He went on to release two more albums with the label in 2006 and 2008, respectively. He also collaborated with Paul Pfisterer for the album New Territory in 2009. He released his first album with Rhye called Woman in 2013.

Earlier this year, Milosh reportedly called Alexa’s claims “outrageously false”. He previously agreed to cooperate with additional investigation but is yet to address the ongoing lawsuit.

Also Read: Alice Ripley grooming accusations explained, after TikToker's shocking claims go viral

Edited by Siddharth Satish