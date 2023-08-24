"I would feel a little strange complaining about how it’s covered"- When Taylor Swift opened up about how public perception affects her

As of now, Taylor Swift is one of the biggest music artists of all time, having accomplished almost everything any singer-songwriter could hope for. Still only 33, Taylor Swift managed to leave behind a legacy that includes being honored with titles such as Artist of the Decade and Woman of the Decade. Yet there is always a shred of doubt about the singer when it comes to critics.

The most appealing aspect of Taylor's songs and the most "so-called controversial" ones are kind of the same: her deeply personal lyrics. Taylor Swift has rarely held back while writing about her life, love affairs, heartbreaks, and desires, all of which she has graciously poured into her many albums, which have broken several records.

When it comes to this perception, the tabloid aspect of her life has often been exaggerated, mainly because she has been very open about her life. In an old interview from 2015 with GQ Magazine, Taylor Swift admitted that she had no significant problem with this.

"I don’t feel there is any injustice when people expand beyond my music and speculate on who certain songs might be about. I’ve never named names, so I feel like I still have a sense of power over what people say—even if that isn’t true, and even if I don’t have any power over what people say about me," she said.

She also expanded on this and confessed that it was barely possible to anticipate every way that an artist would be perceived.

"It’s impossible for an artist to control how she is perceived"- Taylor Swift on how her songs bring her personal life into discussion

For someone who has been as open as Taylor Swift about their love life, it is not surprising to see their personal lives and rumors often brought into question. Swift, who has gladly accepted that the appeal of her songs comes from the truth behind them, expanded on this, saying:

"The fact that I’ve never confirmed who those songs are about makes me feel like there is still one card I’m holding. So if you’re going to look at your life and say, “I get to play sold-out football stadiums all over the world. I get to call up my favorite artists and ask them to perform with me, and most of the time they say yes. I get to be on the cover of this magazine”—this is all because I write songs about my own life. So I would feel a little strange complaining about how it’s covered."

She also expanded on the perspective aspect of the debate, saying:

"A nuanced sense of humor does not translate on a general scale...and I knew that going in. I knew some people would hear ‘Blank Space’ and say, See, we were right about her. And at that point, I just figure if you don’t get the joke, you don’t deserve to get the joke."

Like the world around her, Taylor Swift has also come a long way since this interview in 2015. Among her recent achievements, Taylor has become the most-streamed female artist on Spotify and the only act to have five albums open with over one million copies sold in the US.

Taylor Swift will soon come out with 1989 (Taylor's Version).