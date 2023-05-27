"I was gone": When Selena Gomez opened up on psychosis and bipolar disorder diagnosis

In the revealing documentary My Mind & Me, the renowned singer and actress, Selena Gomez, bares her soul and shares her personal journey with mental health challenges. With honesty and vulnerability, Gomez discusses her struggles with psychosis and her diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

This newfound transparency has allowed her to break down the stigma surrounding mental health, inspiring others to seek help and find solace in their own battles.

Gomez opened up about her early twenties, a period marked by the intensification of her mental health struggles. She describes experiencing manic episodes characterized by boundless energy and productivity, followed by crippling periods of depression, where she felt helpless and immobilized.

A journey of darkness and light: My Mind & Me

In 2018, Gomez encountered one of the most challenging chapters of her mental health journey: an episode of psychosis. During this time, she started hearing voices and seeing things that weren't there.

The Grammy-nominated artist found herself in a state of paranoia, unable to trust anyone, convinced that the world was conspiring against her. This deeply distressing period led to her hospitalization, ultimately resulting in a diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

Receiving a diagnosis brought Gomez a sense of relief. It provided a name for the tumultuous emotions and experiences she had been grappling with. With the help of medication and therapy, she has learned to manage her symptoms, gaining a newfound sense of stability and hope.

Her willingness to share her journey demonstrates the importance of destigmatizing mental health, highlighting the necessity of open conversations about these issues.

Throughout the documentary, Gomez addresses the pervasive stigma surrounding mental health. Fearful of being labeled as "crazy," she initially hesitated to speak openly about her struggles. However, she now understands the significance of using her platform to shed light on these topics, emphasizing their prevalence in society.

Gomez's journey has not been without its challenges. She admits to feeling deeply affected by hurtful comments and judgments from others, especially in the age of social media. However, she has learned the power of self-compassion and the importance of spreading kindness.

In a TikTok Live session, she urged her fans to be considerate of one another and focus on the real-world issues that demand our attention.

As the documentary reveals, Gomez's mental health journey intersects with her physical health struggles. Having undergone a kidney transplant due to complications from lupus, she acknowledges the potential limitations imposed by her donated organ. She candidly shares that her medications may affect her ability to carry her own children.

Nevertheless, Gomez remains steadfast in her desire to become a mother, embracing the belief that she will find a path to parenthood that is right for her. These extreme shifts in mood left her feeling out of control, uncertain of what she was experiencing.

A message of empathy and kindness

Selena Gomez's documentary serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of open dialogue surrounding mental health. Her willingness to share her own experiences with psychosis and bipolar disorder has helped to break down the stigma that often surrounds these conditions.

Gomez's journey of self-discovery, acceptance, and resilience provides hope to countless individuals battling their own mental health challenges. Through her vulnerability, she has empowered others to seek support, fostering a more compassionate and understanding society.

