Naomi Osaka promotes Selena Gomez's new documentary

Tennis sensation Naomi Osaka recently promoted Selena Gomez's new documentary called 'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.'

'Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me,' directed by Alek Keshishian, explores the highs and lows of the popular American singer & actress' career, including her lupus diagnosis and fight with bipolar disorder.

The film essentially shows audiences how the pop sensation dealt with the pressures of her burgeoning reputation and a life of glory at a young age. The documentary premiered on Apple TV+ on November 4.

In light of this, four-time Major winner Naomi Osaka joined a slew of well-known figures in promoting the documentary. The Japanese posted a screenshot of herself viewing the film on Apple TV+ to her Instagram story.

Osaka's Instagram story.

"This year has not been the best year for me but I've learned a lot about myself"- Naomi Osaka

Osaka pictured at the 2022 US Open.

Naomi Osaka's 2022 season has been very underwhelming. Her streak of winning at least one Grand Slam every year has come to an end and she is yet to win any title this year, as a result of which her ranking has fallen significantly as well.

In a news conference prior to the start of the 2022 Pan Pacific Open, the former World No. 1 acknowledged that this year hasn't been the "best" year for her, but that she is "pretty happy" with where she is at.

"This year has not been the best year for me but I've learned a lot about myself. Life is ups and downs, and this year was more down than up, but overall I'm pretty happy with where I am now," Osaka said.

Additionally, she acknowledged that managing her fall in the world rankings — she is currently ranked 42nd — hasn't been easy to deal with.

"It was kind of hard at first, just because I feel like I should be somewhere where I'm obviously currently not. I think for me it's more about being at peace with myself. I know that I'm here for a reason," she said.

The Japanese player further stated that because each person is different and crafts their own path, she will be unable to step into Serena Williams' shoes now that she has declared her retirement.

"I don't think you can ever do that because everyone is unique, and we're all forging our own paths, and we're all on our own journeys. It's really incredible all the stuff she's done for this sport and beyond that. Just watching her as a businesswoman is really cool," she stated.

Naomi Osaka eventually withdrew from her Pan Pacific Open second-round match against Beatriz Haddad Maia with an injury, bringing an end to her title defence there.

Poll : 0 votes