“I got chills”: BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s fans lavish praise on the singer’s performance in The Idol as the series comes to an end

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s fans have taken to social media to lavish praise on the singer’s brilliant performance as Dyanne on HBO’s controversial drama The Idol. For those unversed, the BLACKPINK singer starred as Dyanne, a backup dancer and a close friend of Jocelyn, portrayed by Lily-Rose Depp.

Dyanne pretends to be Jocelyn's close friend, but she secretly covets her position in the industry and will do anything to become a world-famous pop sensation. She is in league with Tedros, the mysterious cult leader who intends to seduce Jocelyn and ultimately annihilate her.

The show was the first-ever acting project for the solo singer and also marked her debut in Hollywood. According to fans, BLACKPINK's Jennie delivered a knockout performance in the fifth and final episode of The Idol, despite having a brief role.

@jnkmuse wrote “I got chills”, praising her brilliant performance in the final episode of The Idol.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s Dyanne meets an abrupt end in the final episode of HBO’s The Idol

Created by Sam Levinson of Euphoria fame and The Weeknd, HBO’s The Idol explores the dark undertones of the music industry through the eyes of Jocelyn. The series has been in the news for all the wrong reasons ever since it was announced. In fact, two unnamed sources from the production team gave an explosive, tell-all interview to Rolling Stone, claiming that The Idol is a disaster in the making.

Additionally, at the time the unnamed sources claimed that BLACKPINK's Jennie was used as bait with no substantial role in the series. They chimed that it was all done to woo her global fanbase into watching The Idol. According to the sources, Dyanne was to be used as "queer bait," a marketing strategy in which creators imply the presence of a same-sex relationship without explicitly featuring it.

“‘It was like three or four lines per episode for her,’ a production source says. ‘They didn’t let her talk that much. Her job was to sit there [and] look pretty, basically.’”

However, despite the criticism the first episode of HBO’s The Idol garnered 0.232 million viewers or 0.05 television rating points, the main draw being BLACKPINK’s Jennie. Despite limited screen time in all the episodes, Jennie made a mark, particularly in the final two episodes, showcasing a diverse range of emotions.

In the final two episodes of The Idol, BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s Dyanne showcases her true colors as she grabs a life-changing opportunity from Jocelyn’s management company to do her own version of World Class Sinner, originally Jocelyn’s song.

The Pink Venom singer cries as she greedily accepts the offer to do her own rendition of World Class Sinner and signs the contract, happy that the endless wait has now come to fruition. She meets Jocelyn at her home and reveals that she has been offered to do World Class Sinner but wanted to share it with her first.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie convincingly lies to her, not revealing the actual truth to her so-called friend Jocelyn, giving her a sympathetic hug before exiting the frame. However, in the final episode of The Idol, the management informs her that she cannot do her version of World Class Sinner due to some legal issues.

Aghast, Dyanne asks her if it was Jocelyn’s doing as the elevator closes and she is left with no answers. This marks the end of Jennie's character in the series, with no information on whether the show will return for a second season or if it has been canceled due to a negative response.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s fans lavish praise on the singer’s amazing performance in her minuscule role in The Idol

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s fans lavished praise on One of the Girls singer’s incredible performance as Dyanne despite limited screen time on The Idol. Fans believe that for a first-time actress, BLACKPINK's Jennie showcased the hunger, desire and will to outdo Jocelyn as Dyanne, mirroring her real-life experiences and hardships into the role.

BLINKs were disappointed that they did not get the BLACKPINK Jennie's version of World Class Sinner as teased in the previous episodes but believe that more content and music featuring the Shutdown singer will be released by the makers in due course of time.

HBO hasn’t confirmed or denied the production of the second season of The Idol.

