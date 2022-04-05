"I got kicked out": Former Hype House member Renata Ri reveals she was expelled from TikTok group

TikTok sensation Renata Ri has been removed from the Hype House creator group. Fans of the TikTok creator were confused after Ri was not part of the new list. They flooded her most recent video, questioning her absence from the new lineup.

Ri replied to a comment that she was indeed "kicked out" of the show but didn't explain it any further. The 19-year-old has over 19.2 million followers on her TikTok account with the username @riwww where she posts lifestyle, lipsync, and POV videos. Renata Ri moved from Russia to LA to get even bigger on the app and joined the Hype House cast in December 2021.

Renata Ri is no longer a part of the Hype House cast

Renata Ri posted a funny video on April 2, 2022, with the caption:

“when you don’t know how to dance”

The video was viewed over 1.4 million times, and her fans flooded the comment section asking her why she was not in the new lineup for Hype House.

One of her fans wrote the comment, “You are not in Hype House anymore?” to which Ri replied, “yep I got kicked out.”

Ri doesn't only have a massive number of followers on TikTok. Her Instagram account is also followed by 1.3 million users. Each of her videos can easily collect over a million views on the short video platform. Looking at all these numbers, fans were confused about her removal from the show.

According to Dexerto, Hype House manager Thomas Petrou and Reneta Ri had a clash of interest after the TikToker got into a fight with one of the new Hype House members, Tabitha Swatosh. The incident led to Ri having to leave the group.

Tabitha Swatosh is a popular TikTok creator

Hype House shared a picture of their new cast members on their Instagram account. The group consists of four original and four new members from the influencer list of TikTok.

The original members who remain in the Hype House include Thomas Petrou, Mia Hayward, Vinnie Hacker, and Jack Wright. They will be joined by Sam Dezz, Brooke Monk, Tabitha Swatosh, and Jack Hayward.

Swatosh is an immensely popular TikTok creator from Missouri. The 21-year-old is a Beauty Pageant winner, YouTuber, and model who has won titles like Miss Missouri State University, Miss Merry Christmas 2017, and more. Her TikTok account sits at a follower count of over 9.3 million. She also has a YouTube channel with over 1.45 million subscribers, where she uploads vlogs and lifestyle content.

