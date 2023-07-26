"I am so grateful...": Ariana Grande opens up on how 'Wicked' helped her heal amid divorce proceedings with ex Dalton Gomez

American singer-songwriter, Ariana Grande, is presently going through a separation from her ex-husband Dalton Gomez amid rumors of her dating Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. While all of this media attention is definitely keeping her busy, the singer resorted to an Instagram post to express how she feels about starring in Wicked.

The post which was shared on April 3, 2023, was elaborately captioned, the key takeaway being how being a part of the movie Wicked helped her get through a difficult time.

"I am so grateful, I don’t know what to do or say… to be here in Oz where every day is a life changing one…to be feeling, learning and growing so much at such a disarming speed…to feel so much love around me, to begin each day before the sun is up and to end after it sets," her post read.

Ariana Grande stated that she's "grateful" to be a part of the Wicked family and that she feels overwhelmed by the love and support that she has received during her time filming with the cast.

Her Instagram post read:

"Words don’t suffice but I suppose I just wanted to (attempt to) share a little. I don’t want it to end. so while I am still here, present, now, I just wanted to….exclaim my tremendous gratitution! [sic] and allow my heart to overflow. I hope this isn’t all a dream because as present as I am attempting to be, it sure does feel like one."

In the same post she writes about the privilege of working in the "safest", most "beautiful" and "loving" spaces while her time on the set. She also revealed how the entire experience helped her in "transforming" and "healing" parts of her that she never knew "needed" healing.

The singer and ex-husband Dalton Gomez got seperated in early 2023 while the actress was still filming Wicked and hence the references to "healing" make sense.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's relationship timeline

The Victorious starrer and Dalton Gomez called it quits after two years of marriage. The couple was first romantically linked in February 2020 when the actress was seen kissing Dalton in Los Angeles who was later identified to be a luxury real estate agent.

After getting engaged in December 2020, the couple then got married in extreme privacy and secrecy in May 2021 to avoid media attention.

The marriage ceremony took place in their own home and the wedding photos were shared by Ariana on Instagram. The picture has now been removed from her Instagram after news of their separation broke the internet.

Ariana Grande with her ex-husband Dalton Gomez when they were married (Image via Instagram/@arianagrande)

The Positions singer was seen without her wedding ring at Wimbledon as the couple is now going through divorce proceedings.

As of now, Ariana Grande has been romantically linked with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater and they are rumoured to be dating.

Ariana Grande has been romantically linked with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater (Images via Getty)

According to a source of US Weekly, Ethan Slater asked estranged wife Lilly Jay for divorce after informing her about his romance with his co-star, days before news of the new couple broke the internet.

Reportedly, Ethan's wife has not taken the news very well, and the couple had recently welcomed their first child in January 2023. At the same time, a separate source told ET that Dalton still wants to make things work with the Thank You Next singer.

Meanwhile, Jon M. Chu's musical, Wicked is slated to be released on November 27, 2023 in the USA.