''I was hoping for a third season'': Love Life fans disappointed as HBO Max cancels show after two seasons

HBO Max has canceled Love Life just after 2 seasons and fans of the show have expressed their disappointment on Twitter.

Starring Anna Kendrick in season 1 and William Jackson Harper in season 2, Love Life is an American romantic comedy anthology series. The first season premiered on May 27, 2020, and subsequently the second on October 28, 2021.

Produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment, the show takes us through a person's journey each season from their first to their last romance.

This isn't the only show HBO has decided to pull the plug on. A number of popular shows have suffered similar fates, sending netizens into a rage.

Fans were enraged upon HBO Max's cancelation of Love Life

Fans of the show on Twitter didn't take the news well, with this user exclaiming that she was hoping for a third season.

Love Life was one of the first HBO Max original shows to premiere on their streamer on the day it was launched. Fans of the show are appreciative of its warmth, wholesomeness, and relatability.

That being said, HBO Max has not only canceled the show but also plans on removing it from their platform.

Netizens have claimed that HBO does not care about their subscribers and that they are removing shows that people adore. Fans have been predicting the network's downfall since HBO Max merged with Warner Bros. Discovery in April 2022.

They also said that the only show HBO cares about is their hit series, Game of Thrones, and the rest are just there for the sake of it.

"Is there even anything on HBO Max anymore?", said a dejected fan. This was a callout to HBO Max for not just canceling Love Life but also a number of fan-favorite shows like Westworld, Minx, The Nevers, and many more this year.

Fans hope that HBO Max can redeem itself by launching top-tier shows because these rapid cancelations have made people contemplate whether paying for a subscription is even worth it.

This is the second reported cancelation of a Lionsgate series at HBO Max this week, with Minx getting axed first.

Explaining HBO Max's Love Life in brief

Created by Sam Boyd, Love Life is a romantic comedy anthology that explores the life of a different person in each season from their first romance to their last romance.

Both seasons of the show consist of 10 episodes each and run between 28 to 37 minutes.

The IMDb description of season 1 of the show reads:

"Anna Kendrick stars in a fresh take on a romantic comedy anthology series about the journey from first love to lasting."

Season 1 was led by Anna Kendrick and season 2 by William Jackson Harper. In addition to Lesley Manville (season 1) and Keith David (season 2) serving as narrators, the show's cast includes notable actors such as Zo Chao, Sasha Compère, Peter Vack, Jessica Williams, Comedian CP, and Punkie Johnson (season 2).

Denise Pinckley, Leah Nanako Winkler, Solomon Georgio, and Ali Kinney are the show's producers, with cinematography by Adrian Peng Correia and music by Dan Romer and Mike Tuccillo.

The show is available to stream on HBO Max and Prime Video.

