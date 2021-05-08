"I wouldn't be where I am today": Valkyrae shares heartfelt message of appreciation for mother

Popular streamer Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter recently shared a heartfelt message of appreciation for her parents, especially her mother, whom she revealed played a significant role in her growth as a content creator.

The YouTuber recently reminisced about her childhood on stream in a rather wholesome manner.

From highlighting her mother's vital role in fostering her love for video games to revealing personal details about her relationship with her parents, Valkyrae's recent stream provided an intimate glimpse into the lives of one of the most successful female streamers in the world.

Valkyrae opens up about childhood and relationship with parents

Over the last few months, Valkyrae's popularity has only grown from strength to strength, with her ever-increasing list of accomplishments coming in thick and fast.

From bagging numerous Creator of the Year awards to dominating the streaming sector, she has certainly come a long way since her initial days as a GameStop employee.

The 29-year old recently credited a large part of her success to her mother, who she revealed was instrumental in encouraging her to pursue her love for video games from a very young age:

"My mom is the one who got me into video games, and if she never got me into video games at a young age, I wouldn't be where I am today. If she was like, you know, one of those strict moms that was like 'no, don't eat dirt Rachel, and you better wear this dress, that's what girls do or whatever. If she was one of those moms, I wouldn't be where I am today, so I feel super indebted to her."

"She got me into gaming cause I was such a tomboy and showed a lot of interest in it at like four or five. I would not be where I am today if she was one of those crazy moms that wanted to dictate my whole life and made me do things I didn't want to do ."

Valkyrae also shared personal details of her life, as she opined that despite facing certain hardships, she considered herself extremely lucky:

"My parents were really easygoing, and I'm fortunate to have parents like them. Sure, I didn't really bond with them, and it was tough to connect with my dad and stuff, but I was loved, you know, even though we had a lot of alcoholism in the family and a lot of fights and divorce and stuff, but it could always be worse I think."

What also caught viewers' attention was the and 100 Thieves co-owner's hilarious revelation related to eating dirt and fish food.

#RAE: don't even act like you haven't tried dirt before, it's why i have a good immune system



health-tips from @Valkyrae 👍🏽 — ً (@hotdemonwitch) May 4, 2021

@Valkyrae @itsraechill WTF I RELATE TO THE DIRT BUT FISH AND DOG FOOD??? — Offlinetv&Friends 💘 lover:) (@RaePokiJodi) May 4, 2021

The fact that Valkyrae was not hesitant to delve into her personal life with viewers is a further testament to the kind of wholesome relationship and transparency that she has successfully fostered with fans globally today.