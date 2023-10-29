"I just broke down": America Lopez’s take on her Big Brother season 25 elimination

During Big Brother season 25's eviction ceremony on Thursday, two contestants were sent home. It was Blue Kim and America Lopez who were voted out. In this episode of the show, Bowie Jane was the HOH, while Matt Klotz won the veto power. Immediately following Blue's elimination, the houseguest decided to vote out America Lopez.

America Lopez's elimination was quite intense, as she got emotional during this process. She spoke with Entertainment Weekly recently about the elimination and how it felt to know that it was time for her to leave the show. As part of this interview, she shared the following:

“The last couple of weeks have been the hardest here in the house. I really haven't been super emotional like that all season. I just broke down for the first time during me and Cory's blindside, and then just last night, I didn't really realize how much this meant to me. I'm obviously a huge fan of the show. I went to a casting call on a whim and made it all the way through and made it into the house.”

In addition, Big Brother contestant America Lopez mentioned:

“I didn't think it meant so much to me until that moment when I looked at Jag and I said, "I heard I'm the next one to go like, please tell me that's not true." And I could just see it in his eyes. It broke me. It was so hard.”

Along with America Lopez, the other contestants eliminated so far in season 25 include Blue Kim, Cory Wurtenberger, Cameron Hardin, Mecole Hayes, Jared Fields, Izzy Gleicher, Red Utley, Hisam Goueli, Reilly Smedley, Kirsten Elwin, and Luke Valentine.

According to Big Brother contestant America Lopez, she wasn't ready to be eliminated at this point in the game

Lopez then discussed how sometimes on the show she felt alone because some of her friends on the show had been voted off in past episodes of Big Brother season 25, and how she was staying motivated regardless. According to her:

“I thought about the last 86 days, how much fun I've had, how much I've loved every single moment of it, and it was just uncontrollable. It just all came up — all these feelings that I had been holding in. There's constant pressure, constant tension that you're under in this house. You're under surveillance all the time, and you really don't realize how overwhelming it all is.”

As well as that, she mentioned:

“I didn't realize how overwhelming it all was until that moment when I realized that I didn't have Matt and Jag and that I was going to go. It was tough and it sucks so badly. I've been like, "Oh, it sucks here without Cory. I hate this house!" But at the same time, I did not want to leave. I wanted to keep playing.”

The medical receptionist America Lopez was born and raised in Edinburg, Texas, and currently resides in Brooklyn, New York. During the most recent episode of the show, Big Brother, she was voted out with a score of 3-0.

In addition, the next episode of the show, Big Brother, will air on October 31 on CBS. According to Parade, season 25 of the show, which was originally released on Wednesday, August 2, will release its finale on Thursday, November 9.