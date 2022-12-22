“I just have to go and talk”: Steve Zahn opens up about his role in George & Tammy

Paramount Network, Showtime, and CMT premiered a drama TV series titled George & Tammy earlier this month.

Starring Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon as country music legends Tammy Wynette and George Jones, the series narrates the tale of their conflicted relationship and intertwined careers.

The show also stars Steve Zahn as George Richey. Richey was an American songwriter and record producer who had married Tammy Wynette. He then became her full-time manager and also took control of her finances.

Zahn recently appeared on TODAY and talked about the show, his character, and how he prepared for the role of George Richey.

Steve Zahn opened up on portraying George Richey in George & Tammy

In the interview with TODAY, Zahn explained that before being cast as Richey, he had no prior knowledge of the songwriter. Since Richey belonged to the pre-internet era, researching him was difficult. This did make it hard for him but also gave him the freedom to give his own touch to the character.

The actor had to don a wig to play Richey and enjoyed every bit of it.

He noted that he wasincredibly excited when he wore the wig and added that all the outfits he wore in the series were "insane." He continued:

"I thought I have an easy job now. I just have to talk."

As a fan of country music in real life, Zahn further spoke about Jessica Chastain and said that both she and Michael Shannon worked tirelessly. They both had to learn several songs for the show. Despite being on shows with playback songs, Zahn was impressed by the on-screen couple's efforts to memorize and sing every song live.

Chastain even received a nomination for Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film at the 80th Golden Globe Awards for her role.

The actor spoke about his Instagram posts where he was seen dancing with his daughter Audrey. He revealed that she choreographed and performed the sequencees with him during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Zahn rose to fame with his portrayal of Leonard "Lenny" Haise in That Thing You Do!. Upon being asked if the hit show could make a comeback, he said that he would love for that to happen and that the crew is still good friends.

He played Mark Mossbacher on the first season of HBO's The White Lotus and said that he had a blast doing so.

He said:

"It was a crazy experience. It was amazing. We were just in a bubble."

The White Lotus season 1 was filmed in Hawaii. He said that neither the cast nor crew could leave nor come in and had to stay in the same place. This also included show extras.

What is George & Tammy about?

George & Tammy follows the estranged relationship between legendary country music singers Tammy Wynette and George Jones. In real life, Tammy marries George Richey (Steve Zahn) after divorcing Jones.

The official synopsis for George & Tammy reads:

"Starring Oscar® winner Jessica Chastain and Oscar nominee Michael Shannon, GEORGE & TAMMY chronicles the country music power couple, Tammy Wynette and George Jones, whose complicated-but-enduring relationship inspired some of the most iconic music of all time. Remembered as the “First Lady of Country Music,” Wynette’s most successful song “Stand by Your Man” remains one of the most iconic and best-selling country singles by a female artist."

It further reads:

"Known for his once-in-a-lifetime voice, George Jones’ song “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” is still widely called the greatest country song of all time. With over 30 number-one country songs between them, including duets “We’re Gonna Hold On,” “Golden Ring” and “Near You,” George and Tammy’s legacy, both musically and romantically, remains one of the greatest love stories ever told."

Directed by John Hillcoat, George & Tammy is based on The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George by Tammy's daughter, Georgette Jones.

The series is currently airing on Paramount and Showtime.

