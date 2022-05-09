"I just think it's sad": Johnny Depp's former fiancé Jennifer Grey reacts to Amber Heard defamation trial 

Jennifer Grey opened up about her former fiancé Johnny Depp, and his ongoing trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. She was speaking to Entertainment Weekly about her new book.

In her book, Out of the Corner: A Memoir, Grey made some slight accusations against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. However, in the interview, the 62-year-old actress also praised Depp.

What did Jennifer Grey say about Johnny Depp?

Grey recalled Depp's characteristics during their past relationship and described it as "sweet, and loving, and romantic, and crazy about me, and beautiful."

She added that Depp had 'saved' her after the actress was left heartbroken after her previous relationship. The New York native said:

"We were young... To me, this guy was the answer to my problems… I was in desperate need of rebounding into something that looked and felt like 1989 Johnny Depp. Trust me, it was a very soft landing. It was necessary. I was bleeding out inside and this guy saved me and just made me... not feel what I was feeling."

However, while talking about Johnny Depp, Jennifer Grey also accused the actor of being "crazy jealous and paranoid" about their relationship in her new memoir. The Dirty Dancing star also commented about the ongoing defamation trial, where Depp sued Amber Heard. She said:

"All I can say about that trial is that it breaks my heart for everybody involved. I just think it's sad and I wish it was resolved and I just wish everybody well."

Exploring the past relationship of Johnny Depp and Jennifer Grey

horsegurl53🐴🏴‍☠️🍩🦙#NOTaBOT @shy_filly Jennifer Grey on Johnny Depp this morning on GMA…ALL POSITIVE! Sorry media, you lose Jennifer Grey on Johnny Depp this morning on GMA…ALL POSITIVE! Sorry media, you lose 😂 https://t.co/vC9jJHtG7q

The former couple reportedly met on a blind date, which her talent agent initiated at the time. In her memoir, Grey recalled her first date with Depp and wrote:

"We ate, talked, drank Jack Daniel's, laughed our asses off, took cigarette breaks midcourse. He was so ridiculously beautiful. And surprisingly open, funny, quirky, and sweet…"

She recalled how he had made her feel during their brief relationship. The former pair were engaged for a short while in 1989 after being together for less than a year.

Before her comments about Depp and the trial, Jennifer Grey also spoke about her other ex and Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986) co-star Matthew Broderick. While talking about Broderick, she reminisced about the fatal car crash the actor was involved in, which killed two women.

Depp reportedly proposed to Jennifer Grey after two weeks of dating. At the time, Depp was about 26, while Grey was around 29 years. As per The Independent, the 62-year-old actress ended her relationship with Depp after an incident where he "left for a meeting and didn't come back or contact her for many hours."

Edited by Suchitra