''I was kinda proud of that'': Emily the Criminal star Aubrey Plaza reveals why there are no guns in the film

Aubrey Plaza recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wherein she spoke about her new film, Emily the Criminal. She said that there are no guns in the movie despite it being a thriller and that she was proud of it. Plaza said,

''I was kinda proud of that, 'cause I don't think you need guns - we don't need guns in every movie.''

Emily the Criminal features Plaza in the titular role as a young college graduate who struggles to pay off her student loans. The film was released in August 2022, and received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics.

Aubrey Plaza opens up on Emily the Criminal, and more

Aubrey Plaza told Jimmy Fallon that she thought it was a ''really cool, kinda weird thing about the film'' that it has no guns. She said,

''I don't think it's like - it's an unconscious thing, I think, for the audience to watch that movie and not even realize, like 'Oh, there's no guns.' But I think it actually makes it more, kind of, anxiety-inducing, because you're like, 'How is she gonna take these guys down without, like, a weapon like that?'''

Plaza also spoke at length about her character in the film, describing her as,

''She's in Los Angeles trying to make it after having a criminal record. She has, like, a misdemeanor felony charge from her past. And she's kind of saddled with student debt and trying to navigate this broken system that we're in. And she basically gets tipped off to this kind of credit card scam operation. and she decides to try it out, and it turns out, she's really good at it.''

Aubrey Plaza recently also starred in HBO's acclaimed anthology series, The White Lotus, wherein she played the role of a brilliant lawyer named Harper Spiller. She received widespread critical acclaim for her performance in the series.

Apart from that, Plaza's other notable acting credits include Safety Not Guaranteed, NBC's iconic sitcom, Parks and Recreation, and Ingrid Goes West, to name a few.

More details about Aubrey Plaza's Emily the Criminal plot and cast

Emily the Criminal centers on a young woman whose life is a complete mess due to massive student loans. To make matters worse, she also has a criminal record that proves to be a huge issue when looking for a job. A short description of the movie, as per RoadsideFlix's official YouTube channel:

''Emily (Aubrey Plaza) is saddled with student debt and locked out of the job market due to a minor criminal record. Desperate for income, she takes a shady gig as a “dummy shopper,” buying goods with stolen credit cards supplied by a handsome and charismatic middleman named Youcef (Theo Rossi).''

The synopsis further reads,

''Faced with a series of dead-end job interviews, Emily soon finds herself seduced by the quick cash and illicit thrills of black-market capitalism, and increasingly interested in her mentor Youcef. Together, they hatch a plan to bring their business to the next level in Los Angeles.''

The film also stars Theo Rossi, Megalyn Echikunwoke, and many others playing key supporting roles. Emily the Criminal is written and directed by John Patton Ford.

