"I know I could get any man I want": Cardi B discusses cheating scandal, stripping days, and career in throwback interview

Bronx rapper Cardi B and her husband of six years, former Migos rapper, Offset's relationship has created waves on the internet over the years. As two very high-profile celebrities with a humongous fan following, their private matters never leave the limelight; instead, the rumors continue to gain worldwide attention from the media and spectators.

Offset's cheating scandal remains a hot topic. Back in 2017, just months after the American rapper got married to Cardi B in September, CCTV footage of him entering a hotel with a model surfaced on the internet, leading viewers to speculate that he was cheating on his wife.

Months after the incident, Cardi B sat down for an interview with Cosmopolitan in March 2018 and cleared the air about what she felt regarding the entire fiasco:

"It’s like everybody is coming down my neck, like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem. B****, I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player."

The mother of two let it be known that she was not going to back out of the relationship just because of what people were saying. She said she would rather work things out with her man to make the relationship work.

She said:

"But I want to work out my s*** with my man, and I don’t got to explain why. I’m not your property. This is my life."

Simultaneously, the "Bodak Yellow" hit maker confessed that what Offset did was, indeed wrong, but she herself isn't completely faultless as well:

"It’s not right, what he f****** did—but people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel."

In hindsight, the rapper remained true to her words and, indeed, made her marriage work. She has bee married to Offset for six years now, and they share two children, daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 5, and son Wave Set Cephus, 2.

"Y'all going to respect these strippers": Cardi B addresses her past as a stripper

The "WAP" singer is known to be unabashedly proud of her past as a stripper. The rapper has openly shown support for strippers, and although stripping hasn't always been ideal, it did help her get through a very difficult phase in her life. In the interview with Cosmopolitan, the American rapper contested some of the stereotypical assumptions that get labeled on to the profession.

She said:

"Just because somebody was a stripper don’t mean they don’t have no brain."

Cardi B had no qualms about coming clean with her reason behind the decision to become a stripper:

"People ask, ‘Why did you strip?’” she says. “I don’t really want to say, ‘Oh, because I was in a relationship with a guy and I needed money to leave.’"

The Grammy awardee also went on to say that people should consider stripping as an actual profession and should not judge women for choosing this path. Strippers, said Cardi B, deserve respect:

"People say, ‘Why do you always got to say that you used to be a stripper? We get it.’ Because y’all don’t respect me because of it, and y’all going to respect these strippers from now on."

The rapper made it clear in the interview that she wasn't going to tolerate any more snarky comments about her past as a stripper anymore.

"It's exhausting": Cardi B gets up close and personal about career

Cardi B also revealed how she feels about her fame in the interview. After skyrocketing to superstardom with Invasion of Privacy, she admitted to finding being famous a bit tedious.

She said:

"I don’t want to sound like I’m ungrateful, but it’s exhausting."

She further added that she was happier being a stripper since she used to feel "free" then:

"I love my career now, but it’s like my spirit was happier before. When I was dancing, I had so much fun. I felt powerful in the club. I felt free."

Cardi B and Offset released their latest collaboration JEALOUSY earlier this year, and like all of their past collaborations, this one was a hit with their fans, too.