"Stop defending her after she wished death on someone": Cardi B slammed over controversial tweets online

Cardi B, the successful American rapper, has come under fire for responding to a fan on Twitter by wishing death on them and their mother after the fan criticized the rapper for being the "only Mexican" who does not work hard.

On October 18, 2023, the New York-born artist told a fan:

"Hope you and your mom di*."

This comment prompted fans and other netizens to bombard Cardi on her social media for being too harsh with her words.

The Bodak Yellow rapper is known to have heated arguments with fans after they express their discontentment over something the artist has done. Last April, she went on a rant battle with her fanbase because they were upset with her for not attending the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Cardi B wishes death on a fan over a comment about her work, netizens react

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, popularly known as Cardi B or Bacardi, is infamous for her rude clapbacks to her fans and other netizens online. In the past, she also notoriously went viral for throwing mics at DJs and crowds in July, as per Hip Hop Dx.

Cardi B had shared a small snippet of a song, which she later scrapped. Her fans started questioning her since they immediately started supporting the rapper after speculating about a new album, as per Hot New Hip Hop. She had tweeted the day before to clarify that there was no album.

Cardi's announcement prompted the internet to talk about her recent releases, and tweets started emerging, questioning her work. On October 18, 2023, she was heavily criticized for her morbid reply in retaliation to a fan's (user @kaayimtired) comment.

"Cardi the only Mexican I know that don't work hard."

The remark irked Cardi, who went on X (formerly Twitter) to say that she hoped both the fan and their mom would die. Another fan warned her of the consequences of posting and to be careful about what she wishes on other people. They told her to be careful with her words as they have a knack for coming back to you.

Cardi B responded to the user @aurbreysvryown's comment by saying:

"Idgaf f*ck y'all... y'all can call me Mexican, bring me down, hurt my feelings, talk sh*t bout everything this why I don't release music."

She also posted a grim tweet a few minutes later that seemed suic*dal, as per Hot New Hip Hop.

"I just wanna put a bullet in my head."

The mentioned netizens and Cardi B have since removed all the tweets, although fans are not ready to let go of the subject. They condemned the artist for mentioning suic*de-like content right after wishing death on someone. Some of the reactions are given below.

As per the New York Post, Cardi B has made many such remarks about fans and their mothers over the years. In April 2022, when netizens started slamming her with questions about why she failed to attend the 2022 Grammy Awards, Cardi replied to the fans with many remarks including, "I hope your moms die," "drink acid,” and “suck d*ck.”

Netizens also mentioned many offensive terms directed towards the rapper. For instance, they called her children, daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 5, and son Wave Set Cephus, 2, autistic, talking about her integrity as a rapper and even comparing her to Nicki Minaj. This slew of harsh treatment even led to her removing her Twitter account.

In other news, Cardi B had recently been a part of the Skims campaign, and the pictures were released on October 16, 2023, as per People. She wore two-piece Skims sets in sage green and white colors, paired with a mane of red mermaid waves that reached her knees.

The campaign has garnered mostly positive reviews from fans and netizens, albeit a few criticisms and mixed opinions.