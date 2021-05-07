"I know what you did to your wife": Logan Paul leaves crowd stunned, as he takes a jibe at Floyd Mayweather's domestic abuse allegations

The recent face-off between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr might very well have been overshadowed by Jake Paul's hat antics, but there was another segment which successfully incited collective gasps of shock across the globe.

The aforementioned incident refers to Logan's stinging comeback to Floyd, after the latter brought up his suicide forest controversy in Japan.

Floyd Mayweather “I know what you did in Japan”



Logan Paul “I know what you did to your wife”



pic.twitter.com/3KV6yqv0oi — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 6, 2021

In the clip above, Floyd Mayweather can be heard taking a jibe at Logan Paul's controversial decision to film a dead body in Japan's Aokigahara Forest, also known as the Suicide Forest.

"I know what he did to the country of Japan . I know what you did to Japan , so guess what , you have to pay for what you did to Japan."

Logan Paul "Floyd ain't 50-0, he's 51-1, he beat his wife too" pic.twitter.com/HiOTt01ig9 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 6, 2021

However, what transpired next was probably something no one could have seen coming: a scathing rebuttal by Logan Paul, in which he referred to Floyd Mayweather's domestic abuse allegations:

"I know what you did to your wife! He's 50-0? He's not. He's 51-1 because he beat his wife too"

Barely had he completed his sentence, that a barrage of hoots from the crowd followed.

Logan Paul x Floyd Mayweather Press Conference gets heated, as duo exchange jibes over Aokigahara and domestic abuse allegations

Prior to the face-off, anticipation had already been sky-high among fans, as several predicted it to be a rather eventful one, considering the starkly opposite personas of Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather.

What they probably must not have anticipated was Logan's searing comeback to Floyd, as he referenced the latter's controversial history of domestic abuse allegations, which dates back all the way to 2002.

Floyd Mayweather even served two months of a three-month prison sentence in 2012, after he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery against his ex, Josie Harris, in 2010.

If the effects of the aforementioned comments weren't enough, the simmering feud between the two only seems to have been exacerbated by Jake Paul instigating a full-fledged brawl.

Post an electrifying press conference that had its fair share of controversy and drama, it looks like the hype surrounding June 6th just got a lot more real.