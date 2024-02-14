On February 12, IU dropped the teaser of the music video of her upcoming song Shh.. featuring Tang Wei, the famous Chinese actress. Tang Wei revealed why she decided to appear in IU’s music video through her management agency, EDAM Entertainment.

She stated she is fond of the BBIBBI singer as this was the first time in her entertainment career for Tang Wei to appear in a music video, and she had a great time filming it.

“The reason for my appearance is simple. I like the artist IU. I, too, like IU’s talent, personality, and music, just like other people. It was my first time appearing in a music video during my entertainment career, and I was happy to be with IU. I was able to learn a lot on set.”

Known as one of the most prominent actors in China, Korean netizens and international fans were surprised about this collaboration. This collaboration has increased the anticipation and excitement as fans can not help but wonder what this video would serve.

Chinese star Tang Wei to star in IU's music video of the song Shh.. featuring Hyein of NewJeans and Jo Won-sun

IU is all geared up to make her musical comeback after two years, with the mini album The Winning featuring multiple artists. The album includes five songs which are the double title track Shopper and Holssi, the hit pre-release Love Wins All featuring BTS’ Kim Taehyung, and the last track, I Stan U.

The B-Side Shh.. Has already made headlines for its featured artists, NewJeans member Hyein and Jo Won-sun. It has once again become the talk of the town as it features the “Goddess of China,” Tang Wei, in the music video.

Previously, it was confirmed by EDAM Entertainment that the music video will not only serve the purpose of illustrating the song visually but will be more like a short film.

The teaser, released on February 12, showcased IU in her acting element while Tang Wei was seen sitting in the backseat of a car. A text appeared on the screen, “There was a song,” creating more curiosity about the upcoming video.

Tang Wei's special appearance has sent the internet into a frenzy as viewers can not wait to see her besides the Celebrity singer, renowned for her acting performance in dramas like My Mister, Hotel Del Luna, and more.

While the EP The Winning is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, February 20, at 2 pm Korean Standard Time, the music video for Shh.. will be out by Friday, February 23, at 12 pm KST.