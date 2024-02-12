"We're about to witness herstory": Fans ecstatic as Tang Wei is scheduled to star in IU's 'Shh..(feat. NewJeans' Hyein and Jo Wan-sun)'

On Monday, February 12, IU announced the release of her upcoming track, Shh.. (feat. NewJeans' Hyein and Jo Wan-sun) by revealing the song's music video teaser. The song that's scheduled to release on February 23, 12 am KST, was also revealed to star the famous and renowned Chinese actress Tang Wei. Following the announcement, fans were over the moon and couldn't wait to see what the music video had in store for them.

Given that the teaser has already peaked fans' expectations of Shh..'s music video, with its cinematic quality capturing the audience's attention, fans can hardly wait to unveil the genre that the music video will sit under.

Additionally, through the announcements made by EDAM Entertainment, IU's agency, the music video is expected to stand as a short film rather than a mere three-to-four-minutes of visuals embedded into the song.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, with other intriguing collaborations sitting on the track, such as NewJeans' Hyein, Special Narr, and Jo Wan-sun, fans can't stop talking about the several interesting factors about the soloist's upcoming track.

Fans are thrilled as IU rolls the teaser for her upcoming track, Shh.. (feat. NewJeans' Hyein and Jo Wan-sun), starring the Chinese actress Tang Wei

After almost three years, the Korean soloist and singer-songwriter has announced her exciting comeback with her upcoming mini-album, The Winning. The album, scheduled for release on February 20, 6 PM KST, is expected to hold five exciting songs, including her recently rolled-out pre-release track, Love Wins All, which featured BTS' V in the music video.

With her pre-release track, the soloist has already set high expectations for the music videos accompanying her upcoming album's tracks. IU's announcement of the upcoming release of another music video, expected to garner widespread attention, comes as fans have had time to process the emotions stirred by the music video for Love Wins All, directed by Uhm Tae-hwa.

As the idol rolled out the teaser for her song Shh.. (feat. NewJeans' Hyein, Special Narr, and Jo Wan-sun), fans were hooked on several attractive factors. Initially, the unique bringing together of NewJeans' Hyein and singer Jo Wan-sun had fans curious about the song's genre and how it would sound.

Additionally, the fact that a special narrator will be present in the song only piques fans' expectations. When fans thought they had much coming their way, they were hit with more exciting news.

Famous Chinese actress Tang Wei was revealed to be starring alongside soloist IU in the track's music video, and fans have been excited about the same. The actress debuted in 1998 and eventually established herself in the industry through her appearance in the 2007 film Lust. After this, the actress appeared in several movies that showcased her unmatched acting abilities and eventually earned her several awards at Asian film award ceremonies.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With a great canon of impressive achievements filling her back, fans can hardly wait to see what a collaboration between the Chinese actress and the soloist IU would look like. Naturally, fans are also intrigued to listen to the collaboration of voices on the track.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE