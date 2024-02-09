Booked and busy": Fans euphoric as IU teases her upcoming commercial film with '2024 Pepsi x Starship Campaign'

South Korean singer-songwriter IU shared a teaser of her new Pepsi x Starship campaign for 2024 on February 8. The singer is set to join a roster of musicians who played a role in the campaign's musical score, including Rain, Soyou, IVE, IZ*ONE, Brave Girls, ATEEZ, Oh My Girl, CRAVITY, and more, as part of the global promotion initiative for the 2024 Pepsi x Starship Campaign.

Fans were excited to see the latest teaser of IU's upcoming commercial for the campaign. One fan noted that the Love wins all singer is "booked and busy" in 2024.

Expand Tweet

"Pepsi queen is back": Fans excited to see IU featured on Pepsi's commercial film once again

The teaser included details about Pepsi's next project, which featured Lee Ji-eun, aka IU. The 30-year-old singer and actress is next in line to feature in a song for the 2024 Pepsi Starship campaign, which is a global marketing partnership between the music agency and Pepsi.

In the latest teaser, the Love wins all singer was spotted scrolling through the screen, enjoying her cool beverage, and opening a visually pleasing cold Pepsi can. Additionally, artists including Rain, Soyou, IVE, IZ*ONE, Brave Girls, ATEEZ, Oh My Girl, and CRAVITY are also supporting the cause.

After releasing her comeback single Love wins all on January 24, 2024, which featured BTS' Kim Taehyung, aka V, as the MV's lead actor, IU ushered in a new era. The singer made a comeback after almost three years, as she was busy with several acting projects. She then announced her comeback EP, The Winning, which consists of five songs and will be released on February 20.

As soon as fans saw her on Pepsi x Starship's latest teaser campaign, they rejoiced. One fan wrote on X that they would purchase a whole cart of Pepsi if the bottles had IU's face on them.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

For the launch of her new album, actor and singer-songwriter Lee Ji-eun is teaming up with Tweety Bird, the well-known yellow canary mascot from the Warner Bros.-produced and marketed animated series Looney Tunes. The news was announced by the singer's agency on February 7, 2024.

Edam Entertainment announced on Wednesday that this involves the release of a limited edition of the next album featuring Tweety Bird on the cover of The Winning as well as several items of merchandise. Since Tweety Bird has been the avatar on the LILAC singer's Instagram account for more than five years, the two have some history together.

The singer contributed to co-writing all five tracks of her upcoming EP and went hand-in-hand with composing the two title tracks of the album, Shopper and Holssi.

The upcoming EP The Winning has two title tracks, Shopper and Spore, and is set to be released on February 20, 2024. IU's upcoming mini-album also includes Love Wins All, which was released on January 24, I Stan U with Joe Won-sun of South Korean rock band Roller Coaster, and Shh.., which features 15-year-old Hyein of K-pop girl group NewJeans.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE