I Love the '90s tour 2022 tickets: Presale, where to buy, lineup, dates, and more

The I Love the '90s tour is slated to take place this year in May after a 2-year break. The tour will begin on May 14 at the Waterfront Park in San Diego and will conclude on October 8 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. Famous artists from the '90s including Vanilla Ice, 2 Live Crew, Tone Loc, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Montell Jordan, Tag Team, and DJ Kool will headline tour.

The I Love the '90s tour page notes that the lineup includes “most iconic, indelible names in rap, hip-hop and R&B.”

The tour is taking place after a two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Other acts that will perform during the I Love the '90s tour are Naughty By Nature’s Treach, Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath, Kid ‘n Play, All-4-One, Coolio, Rob Base, Color Me Badd, C+C Music Factory feat. Freedom Williams, and The Funky bunch.

I Love the '90s tour will take place in Las Vegas, Milwaukee, Sioux Falls, Philadelphia, and Waco.

The I Love the '90s website page notes that audiences can expect to hear chart-topping hits from the '90s like Ice, Ice Baby, I Swear, Funky Cold Medina, It Takes Two, and Gangsta’s Paradise.

The Live Nation, venue, and album presale of the tour begins on March 24, 2022. The general onsale will begin on March 25, 2022. Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster and can also be purchased from the official I love the 90's website.

“Ice is back, and so is The I Love the 90’s Tour… FINALLY,” said headliner Vanilla Ice in a statement.

He continued,

“We’ve been waiting what seems like forever for the chance to hit your town LIVE and IN PERSON, and I know you have too – so you better get in where you fit in and get back to the 90’s where the party never stops!”

I Love the '90s tour 2022 dates

May 14, 2022 — San Diego, CA at Waterfront Park

May 20, 2022 — North Las Vegas, NV at The AMP at Craig Ranch

May 21, 2022 — Milwaukee, WI at American Family Field

May 22, 2022 — Moorhead, MN at Bluestem Amphitheater

June 3, 2022 — St. Paul, MN at CHS Field

June 24, 2022 — Allentown, PA at PPL Center

June 25, 2022 — Greenwood Village, CO at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 2, 2022 — Belcourt, ND at Sky Dancer Casino

July 15, 2022 — Manchester, IA at Delaware County Fair

August 5, 2022 — Sioux Falls, SD at Sioux Falls Stadium

August 6, 2022 — Kettering, OH at Fraze Pavilion

August 7, 2022 — Aurora, IL at River Edge Park

August 19, 2022 — Philadelphia, PA at Citizens Bank Park

August 21, 2022 — Stamford, CT at Stamford Food Fest

September 10, 2022 — Pelham, TN at The Caverns Amphitheater

September 16, 2022 — Waco, TX at The Backyard, Waco

September 23, 2022 — Cypress, TX at The Barn at Frio Hill Country Grill

September 24, 2022 — Boerne, TX at The Round Up

September 30, 2022 — Glendale, AZ at Camelback Ranch

October 8, 2022 — Evansville, IN at Ford Center

More about I Love the '90s tour

A Facebook post of the tour reads,

"I Love The 90's is back with a hella sick lineup and they're gettin' jiggy across the nation! This summer kick off your pajamas, get off that Zoom call, and go straight back to the golden days of lookin fly with crop tops, chokers, flannels, and fanny packs."

As the name suggests, the tour is a celebration of prominent artists from the 1990s. The first edition of the tour was in 2017 when TLC was the headliner. Each show from the tour featured six to eight acts performing in arenas and amphitheaters in North America.

