"I'm dying inside": Gerry Turner burst into tears on The Golden Bachelor episode 6

In a heartbreaking episode of The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, the 72-year-old widower, found himself at a crossroads of emotions. Episode 6 showcased Gerry's journey as he visited the hometowns of his final three contestants: Theresa Nist, Faith Martin, and Leslie Fhima.

Confronted with the reality of sending one woman home, the usually composed bachelor was overtaken by emotion. Bursting into tears, he confessed:

"I feel like I’m going to throw up…Sh*t! I’m dying inside."

Each visit brought forth genuine connections, candid conversations, and revelations about the past. However, the climax of The Golden Bachelor episode 6 was the rose ceremony, where Gerry, overwhelmed by his feelings, broke down in tears, leaving viewers and contestants in suspense.

The emotional turmoil of a man searching for love after a significant loss was noticeable, making this episode one of the most memorable in the series.

The Golden Bachelor's Rose Ceremony twist: Gerry Turner's raw breakdown

As the ceremony began, the tension in the room was evident. Each contestant, having shared intimate moments and personal stories with Gerry, awaited his decision with bated breath. The roses, symbolic of Gerry's choices, became the focal point of the room.

The first rose was awarded to Leslie, a decision that brought relief to her but increased the anxiety for Theresa and Faith.

However, the real emotional turmoil began when Gerry, holding the final rose, found himself unable to make a decision. He picked up the rose, only to set it back down, a gesture that spoke volumes about his internal conflict. Overwhelmed, Gerry left the room, leaving Theresa and Faith in shock.

Outside the ceremony room, Gerry's emotions poured out. His exclamations of distress and the visible pain on his face showcased the depth of his turmoil. The weight of his decisions, combined with the pressure of the show and his personal journey of finding love after loss, culminated in this heart-wrenching moment.

Before the ceremony, Gerry visited the hometowns of all three remaining Golden Bachelor contestants. Gerry's visit to Shrewsbury was marked by warmth and anticipation. He was greeted by Theresa's family, including her daughter Jen and her sisters. The emotional depth of the visit was evident when Jen expressed her hopes for her mother's future and questioned Gerry about his intentions.

Gerry Turner's candidness about his cautious approach to love was met with understanding but also concerns about potential future plans. A significant moment was when Theresa declared her love for Gerry at an amusement park, a sentiment he acknowledged but did not verbally reciprocate.

In Benton City, Gerry was introduced to Faith Martin's rural life and her close-knit family. Their bond was evident as they embarked on a horseback ride, and Faith shared her past struggles.

Gerry's interactions with Faith's family, especially her two sons and sister Beth, were filled with curiosity and care. The highlight was the exchange of "I love yous" between Faith and Gerry, a moment that showcased their connection.

Leslie's visit was filled with emotional revelations. In Minneapolis, Gerry learned about Leslie's traumatic past, specifically the sudden loss of her father. Their interactions were marked by mutual respect and understanding, leading to a touching exchange of love.

Leslie's family, especially her brother Stuart, expressed their concerns and hopes for her future, emphasizing the significance of Gerry's decision.

The anticipation was noticeable as the rose ceremony approached. Gerry, having formed deep connections with all three women, faced the daunting task of narrowing his choices down to two. The weight of his decisions, combined with the memories of his late wife, added layers of complexity to his emotional state.

The Golden Bachelor episode 6 concluded with a cliffhanger, leaving viewers in suspense. The final rose remained unclaimed, and Gerry's decision was unresolved. The emotional intensity of the episode set the stage for the upcoming episodes, leaving viewers eager to find out the outcome of Gerry's journey on The Golden Bachelor.