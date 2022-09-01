"I'm gon pray for you": Laverne Cox gets mistaken for Beyonce at the US Open, sparks memefest online 

At the US Open on Monday, August 29, 2022, The Morning Show actor Choni Francis mistook Laverne Cox for Beyonce.

When Choni tweeted about it, he was informed by netizens that he made a mistake while recognizing the celebrity. To add to the humor, the actor had also captioned his tweets as:

"Beyonce at the US Open."

Laverne also addressed the confusion in one of her Instagram posts, claiming that the case of the "mistaken identity" and the "tweets" related to it were "funny as hell."

Needless to say, netizens had a field day owing to Choni's post and flooded Twitter with a barrage of memes and funny posts regarding the goof-up. One user even said that they will pray for Choni because of all the trolling he will be subjected to from Beyonce fans, who call themselves The Beyhive.

Twitterati embark on memefest as Choni confuses Laverne Cox with Beyonce

Laverne Cox attended the US Open to show support for Serena Williams, who recently announced that this year's US Open would be her final tennis tournament before retiring. At the stands, the Orange Is The New Black actress was seen sporting a transparent black top with her hair tied back and a black mask. The mask could be the main reason for Choni's ensuing confusion.

After posting his first tweet that featured a short clip of the actress cheering from the stands, Choni was soon notified about his fumble. He then quickly apologized for the mix-up and tagged Laverne Cox in a thread, adding that he truly believed that he had spotted the pop star and was extremely excited to share it with the world.

His original post has since gone viral, luring thousands of reactions from fans worldwide. Netizens were quick to sieze the opportunity and rained down a barrage of funny reactions on Twitter.

Here are some of the rib-tickling memes:

Others were quick to point out the mistake and asked Choni to delete the post. Some even slammed him for spreading misinformation.

Scotch and Cigars @jamesmichaelb16 Yall thought Laverne Cox was Beyonce?? Yall thought Laverne Cox was Beyonce??

Marquise Dominique @iameMQue Shout out to Laverne SLAYYYYING!! @Choni_ I knew IMMEDIATELY it wasn’t BeyoncéShout out to Laverne SLAYYYYING!! @Choni_ I knew IMMEDIATELY it wasn’t Beyoncé 😂 Shout out to Laverne SLAYYYYING!!

One user shared their opinion on misidentifying a person of color as "not funny" and criticized the actor for doing so.

Faithlove15 @Love_Faith16 @Choni_ You know damn well as a black man that the misidentification of POC is not funny and you really sat there and misidentified Beyoncé!!! BeyOnCe’!!! BEYONCÉ!!! Smh!!🤬🤬 @Choni_ You know damn well as a black man that the misidentification of POC is not funny and you really sat there and misidentified Beyoncé!!! BeyOnCe’!!! BEYONCÉ!!! Smh!!🤬🤬 https://t.co/ZCa1gLy7oa

Laverne Cox addressed the misidentification on her Instagram account

Laverne Cox didn't seem upset over the confusion at the US Open. She has shared her love for Beyonce time and again in the past, even telling Entertainment Tonight in 2020 that she worships the Telephone singer.

She added some of her favorite memes from Twitter to her post and captioned it:

"Not me getting mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen then trending on Twitter as the internet cackles over the mistaken identity. These tweets are funny as hell. Enjoy!!!"

Laverne Cox received major support from her friends and followers in the comment section of her post.

Writer and producer Franchesca Ramsey commented:

"You DESERVE! You had to e the queen’s essence radiating from behind the mask"

Mtv’s Ex on the Beach star Arisce wrote that Laverne getting confused for Beyonce is the "representation" they need. Meanwhile, actress Quei Tann pointed out that Laverne looked quite similar to the Halo singer, so it was "was bound to happen" someday.

A follower, Kassandra Perez, praised the actress and addressed her as a queen while saying:

"A Queen being mistaken for another Queen. It’s the way we all wish to start and end our Mondays. Thank you for delivering."

Beyonce is yet to make any comment on the incident.

She is currently vacationing with partner Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy in Croatia. The family was spotted relaxing on a yacht last week.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal