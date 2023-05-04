"I'm in mourning": Frannie Marin's elimination on Survivor 44 episode 10 leaves fans heartbroken

Popular reality competition series Survivor season 44 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS. It featured the remaining cast members participating in a series of reward and immunity challenges, while also forming strategies, alliances and planning blindsides to secure their safety. While some managed to successfully do so, others failed to make their mark.

On this week's episode of Survivor, Frannie was perceived as the biggest threat by fellow contestants, considering multiple comp wins throughout the season. She was eventually eliminated in one of the most shocking blindsides to happen in the 44th installment.

Fans were shocked and heartbroken at Frannie's exit. One tweeted:

The hit CBS series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Hosted by Jeff Probst, the show has seen viewers deeply invested in the contestants' journey. Season 44 of the competition saw cast members from diverse backgrounds, cultures and life experiences sharing the same with each other and also with viewers. Fans have chosen their favorites and are rooting for them to win.

Frannie gets eliminated on this week's episode of Survivor

Tonight's episode of Survivor saw the contestants reeling from the previous week's elimination. Frannie and Lauren were disappointed at being excluded from the plan to vote Kane out, while Carson rejoiced in the elimination. He fooled Jamie into thinking that Kane had told everyone about her idol when it was him.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Full Tilt Boogie, reads:

"Castaways must land a win at the reward challenge to earn a night at the sanctuary and letters from home; castaways need to snake their way toward a win in the immunity challenge."

The Survivor castaways then took part in a reward challenge where the winner would earn a night at the sanctuary. They had to spin through a metal frame and catch balls along the way, while facing a series of obstacles. They had to toss two balls up on a trough to win the challenge. Although both Frannie and Danny took an early lead, the former took the win.

Frannie chose Lauren, Heidi and Carolyn to accompany her to the sanctuary. After an emotional few moments of reading letters from home, they strategized to vote out Danny. Back at camp, Jamie came clean about her idol being taken away by Kane. While she didn't know the idol was fake, the cast also refused to believe her, making her a potential target.

For the immunity challenge on Survivor, the cast members had to wiggle through the sand while dragging a buoy with their mouth. After reaching the end, they had to untangle the buoy and finish a star puzzle to win immunity. Danny took an early lead once more but struggled with the puzzle. Carson, who was second, completed the puzzle to win immunity.

After they returned to camp, Frannie realized this was the first time going into the Tribal Council without immunity. She talked to Heidi, Carolyn and Carson about voting out Jamie or Danny, to which they agreed. Meanwhile, Danny spoke to Jaime, Yam Yam, and Lauren about voting out Frannie. He also told Heidi that he wouldn't need her vote as enough people were already voting out Frannie.

Heidi took the information to Survivor castaways Carson and Carolyn. It upset the latter as she wondered who was working with Danny. She spoke to Frannie, Lauren, and Jaime about potentially voting out Heidi. Her last-minute plan didn't work out with Carson either.

After a brief discussion about threat level, gameplay, alliances and strategies, it was time to vote. Frannie received six votes and was blindsided by castamates. She became the fourth person to join the jury this season.

Fans react to Frannie's elimination on Survivor

Fans took to social media to address their disappointment over Frannie's elimination. Check out what they have to say.

Fans continued to address their frustrations with the Tribal Council votes. Check it out.

dgregor @dgregor55 #Survivor It’s just a game, right? So why did that tribal council feel so shady? #Frannie It’s just a game, right? So why did that tribal council feel so shady? #Frannie #Survivor https://t.co/5IfGX7oNpR

Season 44 of Survivor has been an extremely intense watch so far. As the installment progresses, the contestants will face tougher challenges, testing their strategic minds. With eliminations looming large every episode, they will have to put their best foot forward to ultimately clench the title.

Don't forget to tune in to next week's episode on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

