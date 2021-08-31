"I'm so proud of her": Addison Rae's new boyfriend Omer Fedi, declares his love for her on Instagram 

Guitarist Omer Fedi professed his love for TikToker Addison Rae in a now deleted Instagram story. The Israeli guitarist posted a story of the He’s All That movie poster which stars Rae and a snap of the Billboard Hot 100 chart which showed the song Stay by The Kid Laroi and Justin Beiber, for which Fedi performed as well.

Instagram user tiktokinsiders captured Omer Fedi’s Instagram story before deletion, it read:

“Me and my baby are both number 1 atm Im so so so proud of her. Wonder If we the first couple to ever do that with movie and a song? Anyway love you babe”

Although the couple have been seen together several times and have taken over the news section, fans seem weary of their relationship. In regards to the Instagram story, some netizens commented:

“it’s been like 2 weeks and he’s saying I love you already”

Another comment read:

“I don’t get why people r making a big deal abt it”

Fans react to Omer Fedi's now deleted Instagram story 1/3 (Image via Instagram/tiktokinsiders)

Fans react to Omer Fedi's now deleted Instagram story 2/3 (Image via Instagram/tiktokinsiders)

Fans react to Omer Fedi's now deleted Instagram story 3/3 (Image via Instagram/tiktokinsiders)

More on Addison Rae and Omer Fedi’s relationship

Before the debut actress began dating Fedi, Addison Rae was previously in a turbulent on-and-off relationship with fellow TikToker Bryce Hall. Although the couple split last year, the TikToker turned boxer appeared in Addison Rae’s film He’s All That.

After calling the relationship quits, the 20-year-old Obsessed singer posted a story of two people kissing in the shadows on August 5 of this year which went on to be reposted by Omer Fedi.

The guitarist, who now plays for Machine Gun Kelly, also commented under one of Addison Rae’s Instagram posts. The comment read:

“I’m in love with u”

The two shared sneak peaks of their relationship online, until Fedi made it Instagram official that him and Addison Rae were finally dating. The guitarist shared a picture of themselves in bed.

Since then, the couple have been seen together in Los Angeles getting snapped by paparazzi.

Addison Rae’s mother Sheri Esterling also defended Rae’s new boyfriend in an Instagram comment. In a now deleted post, Addison Rae’s mother had commented:

“He’s truly a wonderful amazing person and he makes her soul shine. Love him”

The comment came after fans began dissing Omer Fedi.

