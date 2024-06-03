“I’m sorry, I do it for comedy reasons”- Bobby Lee directly apologizes to George Janko following latter's s*xual harassment claims

Comedian Bobby Lee recently apologized to podcaster George Janko after the latter accused him of s*xual harassment. On a May 10 episode of The George Janko Show, Janko told his former Impaulsive co-host Mike Majlak that he did not appreciate the way he and co-host Logan Paul acted back in a 2022 Impaulsive episode when guest Bobby Lee allegedly s*xually harassed him.

Janko clarified that he never had a problem with Lee but with the way Mike and Logan behaved during the episode, which saw George walk out of the podcast. During a May 30 appearence on The George Janko Show, Lee apologized to Janko by saying:

"When you walked off the set, I was confused by it. I don’t know the drama behind the podcast. I don’t remember trying to touch you but if I did that, I’m sorry. I do it for comedy reasons."

George Janko and Bobby Lee apologized to each other

During the May 10 episode of The George Janko Show, Janko sat down with his former Impaulsive fellow co-host Mike Majlak and opened up about the infamous 2022 Impaulsive episode featuring Bobby Lee, which saw him walk out of the show. Janko told Majlak:

"I never had a problem with Bobby Lee, I had a problem with the way that Logan and you were kind of gassing him to keep doing it. He started the episode putting his balls in my face, I let that one go, then every two seconds he kept grabbing my d**k."

Janko talked about how he couldn't "smack" Lee due to Logan Paul making him apologize to Bobby or else he wouldn't have the Impaulsive gig anymore. George Janko further claimed that Mike also told him only he and Logan were the ones who were supposed to be talking to the guests. Janko said:

"So while I get s*xually harassed, my other co-host is trying to fire me and you're (Mike Majlak) trying to leverage me to be quiet during other guests."

On a Monday, May 30, episode of The George Janko show, Bobby Lee appeared on the podcast and immediately apologized for his behavior from back in 2022. The comedian said:

"I usually do podcasts in my ecosystem. I know the rhythms, I know what I can and can’t say. But with you guys, I didn’t know and also it’s a huge platform. So I was super nervous. I tend to get bully-ish out of survival."

As mentioned earlier, Lee claimed to not remember being s*xually inappropriate to Janko but also mentioned that he was sorry if he ever did do it. He said:

"I really, truly apologize. I love people, I love podcasting, and I think that you’re a voice that people talk about now. You’re here. I just apologize."

Janko revealed that what really bothered him on that particular episode was that his "friends weren’t being friends". George Janko told Bobby Lee that he felt like his friends (Logan Paul and Mike Majlak) stepped on him when he was down. He told Lee:

"I apologize that you kind of got caught in this whole drama that we were all put into, but I want to let you know that before, after, and during… I’m a fan of you dude."

Back in a November 2022 episode of the Impaulsive podcast co-hosted by Logan Paul, Mike Majlak, and George Janko at the time, Bobby Lee appeared as a guest star. The comedian riled up Janko and made fun of him throughout the episode.

Lee could be seen touching areas close to Janko's groin multiple times. At one point he even asked Janko if he could touch him on his lap, to which Janko replied, "Absolutely".

Janko, at the time, walked off the podcast looking quite agitated at Lee's antics directed at him. Although Logan Paul went after him, Janko did not return to the podcast. Logan Paul appeared confused at the time and Mike Majlak noted that Janko took "a little" abuse in the episode.

Bobby Lee, who called after Janko to come back, was confused by the whole ordeal and kept trying to understand what made George Janko walk off. The comedian asked at the time:

"Be honest with me. Is he really mad, this f**king guy?"

George Janko currently runs an eponymous YouTube channel with over 2.6 million subscribers. Prior to Bobby Lee, a plethora of famous guests including Jon Bellion, RFK Jr., Candace Owens, Andy Grammer, Andrew Tate, and Jake Paul have appeared on his channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback