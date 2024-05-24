Were Billie Eilish and Tana Mongeau ever friends? Timeline of vlogger's obsession with singer

While Billie Eilish has many friends, YouTube influencer Tana Mongeau has never been one of them. Their brief association could be categorized as a fan obsession on Mongeau's part.

Mongeau, who is currently 25, has never kept her admiration of Billie Eilish a secret. While Eilish might have shown the YouTuber generosity in their first meeting, it was clearly a one-time affair, with no further friendly gestures made by the Ocean Eyes singer towards Mongeau thereafter.

And apparently, Mongeau's obsession with Eilish allegedly ended in September 2019 after the Grammy-winning singer unfollowed her on Instagram.

Billie Eilish invited Tana Mongeau to her L.A. concert in 2018

While it's difficult to say how long Tana Mongeau has been fangirling over Billie Eilish, the YouTube influencer reportedly met Eilish in November 2018 after the Lovely singer had invited Mongeau to her concert.

The concert was part of Billie's 1 by 1 tour—her third concert tour accompanying her debut EP, Don't Smile At Me. The singer-songwriter performed in Los Angeles on November 20, 21, and 23, and Tana was invited to one of them.

Following the concert, Mongeau uploaded an Instagram post with Eilish on November 25. In the picture, the influencer appeared to be squatting next to Billie, with her arms wrapped around the singer. Captioning the picture, Mongeau thanked Eilish for inviting her to the show, saying:

"I would only take a photo legit bowing down to her hahahahaha"

Six months later, in May 2019, Tana Mongeau uploaded a YouTube video on her channel in which she copied five of Billie Eilish's outfits. In the video, Mongeau confessed how she fell in love with Eilish's style.

"How daring she was and also how she really took away all like gender roles to style which I think is the coolest thing ever," she said.

Mongeau also mentioned in the video that she thought Billie was going to hate this video because "it's just me copying her." The thumbnail of this video also displays a screenshot of what appears to be Billie Eilish's direct message to her, saying, "Don't copy me," which confirms that the Oscar-winning singer was not impressed by Mongeau's gesture.

Two months after the "copycat" incident on YouTube, Tana Mongeau announced her engagement with Jake Paul on June 24. Mongeau's followers were skeptical about this news, and Billie Eilish publicly commented on the post. The singer-songwriter commented "eek" and "yikes" on the post, which created quite an uproar on social media.

A while after Billie Eilish's comments on Mongeau's engagement post made headlines, the influencer dropped into Eilish's DMs, replying to one of her stories. Mongeau asked Billie if she would attend her wedding with Jake Paul, to which she replied, "No," making it clear that she had no intentions of keeping any further associations with the YouTuber.

Billie Eilish rejects Mongeau's wedding invitation (Image courtesy: a screenshot from Tana Mongeau's YouTube video)

Mongeau and Paul got married later in 2019 in an LA mansion, reportedly spending $500,000 on it. Their wedding was also live-streamed as a pay-per-view event for a charge of $50; over 60k of the couple's fans watched it online. Paul later uploaded a YouTube video of the same.

In an episode of her MTV show Tana Turns 21, the YouTuber admitted to her wedding with Jake Paul being fake.

Mongeau uploaded a YouTube video about Billie Eilish unfollowing her on Instagram

It wasn't long after Billie Eilish's refusal to attend Tana Mongeau's fake wedding that the singer-songwriter decided to unfollow Mongeau on Instagram.

Having realized that Eilish was no longer following her, Tana Mongeau made a video about the singer. The YouTuber posted a 15-minute-long video of how devastated she felt after being unfollowed by Eilish, with the singer's When the Party's Over playing in the background.

The beginning of Mongeau's video shows her breaking the news to her manager, saying:

"This is absolutely the most detrimental thing I've ever filmed myself telling you. I'm actually sad. I found this out yesterday and I went through hard shock... but I have to make this video. I have to get views out of this because nothing else good can happen from this."

Elsewhere in the video, Tana is seen crying in her shower and vacuuming her kitchen as Billie's songs continue to play in the background. It has been over four years since the video went online, and the lack of Billie's reaction to it is a sign that whatever relationship the two might've shared is over for good now.