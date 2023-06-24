I'm a Virgo ending explained: Was Jones able to save Cootie?

I'm a Virgo is a brand new and highly enticing absurdist comedy series that debuted exclusively on Amazon Prime Video with all seven episodes on June 23, 2023. Boots Riley acted as both the creator and director of the series with actor Jharrel Jerome in the lead role of Cootie.

Apart from him, the lead cast list also included Mike Epps as Martisse, Brett Gray as Felix, Walton Goggins as Jay Whittle/The Hero, Kara Young as Jones, and Carmen Ejogo as Lafrancine.

The series is a coming-of-age story of a 19-year-old young Black man who was 13ft tall. I'm a Virgo attempted a deep dive into the different experiences of Cootie, who stepped into the world for the first time after being shielded by his uncle and aunt for much of his life.

Ever since I'm a Virgo was released on Prime Video, the audience has been quite curious about how the end of this absurdist story turned out, which will be explored here.

Prime Video's new comedy series, I'm a Virgo, saw Jones saving Cootie from going to prison

What was the conflict between Cootie and Jones?

The new coming-of-age series, I'm a Virgo, touched on several pivotal and serious concepts such as social discrimination, social norms, abuse of power, class divisions and the power of money. Its main focus was on the lead character Cootie and how he started perceiving society and the world outside in his own unique way.

Towards the end of the series, an unfortunate tragedy struck Cootie and his friend Jones, when their beloved friend Scat passed away due to the negligence of the authority and the formats of capitalist society. Scat's untimely demise was the result of a premium hospital refusing to provide him with treatment as he couldn't afford it.

The incident broke the hearts of Jones and Cootie, who also became enraged and decided to showcase their protest against capitalism. However, their approaches to the protest were extremely different. Jones wanted to do it the right way by protesting in a peaceful manner.

Cootie, on the other hand, did not believe in Jones' ideology and wanted to go down the road of violence by attacking the primary power control station. This difference in thinking created a huge conflict between the two friends and they had several arguments regarding it.

How did Jones save Cootie from going to prison at the end of season 1 of I'm a Virgo?

Cootie was adamant about his plan to attack the main power station and break down the power plant's regulator so that the authority won't be able to cut off people's electricity and benefit from it. Thus, he gather a group of individuals, along with their other friend Felix, and went to the power station. There, the group was able to vandalize the place and tear down the regulator of the power plant.

However, soon after the incident took place, the local hero, named Jay Whittle, known to people as The Hero, arrived at the spot and located Cootie. A fatal fight broke out between the two and Whittle was successfully able to capture Cootie. He then began taking away the latter in order to imprison him.

At that moment, Cootie knew that there was only one individual who could rescue him from going behind bars. It was none other than Jones, who had the power and the ability to show people a visualized version of the truth and make them understand reality as it is. Thus, Jones came to Cootie's rescue.

Jones already knew that The Hero suffered from a superhero syndrome where he believed that it was his life's purpose to bring justice to society by working alongside the lawmakers and law-holders.

Thus, Jones showed him how wrong his perspective on society and its norms was, making sure that The Hero knew that whatever he had been doing was all wrong and unjust, bringing more discrimination and outrage in society.

After the realization occurred, The Hero was rattled to the core as he couldn't believe that he was fighting for the wrong side of society. Thus, he fled from the scene in a state of utter confusion and guilt. In this way, at the end of season 1 of the series, I'm a Virgo, Cootie was saved by Jones.

Don't forget to watch I'm a Virgo season 1, which is currently streaming on Prime Video.

