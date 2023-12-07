“I need to know the 1st 73”: Forbes naming Rihanna as the 74th most powerful woman of 2023 sparks hilarious reactions online

Rihanna, the Barbadian singer and businesswoman, was on the list of the 100 Most Powerful Women 2023 issue published by Forbes on December 5, 2023. She was put in the 74th position, which seemed to not sit right with her fans around the world.

Other celebrities, including Beyoncé, Oprah, and Taylor Swift, also made it to the list, with Swift ranking at number 5. Rihanna became America's youngest self-made female billionaire in 2021 with her successful makeup company, Fenty Beauty.

She is known across the globe for her songs and fashionable appearance. Netizens were disappointed by the artist's 74th position and were curious about other women who ranked before her.

Rihanna is Forbes’ 74th most powerful woman in the world

Robyn Rihanna Fenty was born on February 20, 1988, in St. Michael Parish, Barbados. The artist moved to the United States when she was only 16 years old. She rose to fame with her distinctive and versatile voice after signing with Def Jam in 2005.

Her first two studio albums, Music of the Sun (2005) and A Girl Like Me (2006) peaked in the top ten Billboard 200 charts only a couple of years into her career. According to USA Today, the pop star soon gained worldwide recognition with songs like Rude Boy (2010), Umbrella (2007) and We Found Love (2011). As of 2023, she has topped the Billboard Hot 100 14 times.

The artist founded a cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty, launched on September 8, 2017. The company is known for its broad inclusivity across various skin tones. Its Pro Filt'R foundation became the most famous of the products upon its first release, as per LVMH.

Rihanna created the company "so that women everywhere would be included." She co-owns the brand with the French luxury retailer LVMH, and it doubled its revenue in 2022, as per Forbes. The singer reached billionaire status with a 30% stake in the Savage x Fenty lingerie line. The brand adjacent raised money at a $1 billion valuation in February 2021.

Forbes named Rihanna the 74th Most Powerful Woman of 2023 on Tuesday. Most fans disagreed with the American business magazine's decision and made their opinions known on social media. Some of the reactions are given below.

The pop star headlined the Super Bowl LVII halftime show on February 12, 2023, for the first time in her career. The artist revealed she was pregnant with her second child during her performance.

As per People, Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky have not tied the knot yet. However, they have two children: RZA, 1, and Riot. The first baby was born in May 2022, and the second in August 2023.

She released her first new music in five years in 2022 for the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Her song Lift Me Up was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song. Forbes stated in their recent issue about the list saying,

"As ever, the 2023 Power List was determined by four main metrics: money, media, impact and spheres of influence. Media mentions and social reach were analyzed for all. The result: 100 women who are shaping the policies, products and political fights that define our world."

Riri has a staggering net worth of $1.4 billion, which puts her above Beyoncé and Taylor Swift in terms of wealth and assets.

Taylor Swift's fifth position also startled netizens online, who likely thought she would place at the top with her 2023/24 Eras Tour. As per Billboard, the top four Most Powerful Women of Forbes 2023 are European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Rihanna has yet to react to her 74th rank in the Most Powerful Women of Forbes 2023.