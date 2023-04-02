“Lil ASAP Rocky”: Rihanna’s adorable video of struggling to work out because of son creates a stir on social media

Barbadian singer Rihanna recently left the internet in awe after sharing a video of her baby not letting her workout.

On April 2, 2023, the 35-year-old star took to her Twitter account to share a video that features her 10-month-old baby playing in the singer's lap. She captioned the video:

"Look who don’t want mommy to workout."

Rihanna @rihanna Look who don’t want mommy to workout 🤷🏿‍♀️ Look who don’t want mommy to workout 🤷🏿‍♀️ https://t.co/NjhT2ySTZJ

While her face is hidden behind the camera, the soon-to-be mother-of-two can be seen donning a black sports bra from her Savage X Fenty line as she holds her newborn son with one hand.

The young child wiggles while grinning broadly and watching a program in the distance as his mother says "Please."

Twitter reacts to Rihanna's son's video, calling him "adorable"

After Rihanna's shared the video of her baby boy not letting her workout, Twitteratis were left mesmerized. Several users celebrated the mother-son bond and branded the baby boy "cute" while also seemingly trying to convince the singer to drop a new album soon.

Meanwhile, others compared her son's face to that of ASAP Rocky, Rihanna's partner, and called him handsome, adorable, and cute.

mile @miIenka @rihanna maybe he wants to see you in the studio @rihanna maybe he wants to see you in the studio https://t.co/IBIXOo0bXO

Sassington, M.D. @MissSassbox 🥹 🥹 @rihanna I love that he somehow looks exactly like Rihanna but identically to Rocky. @rihanna I love that he somehow looks exactly like Rihanna but identically to Rocky. 😭🥹😭🥹 https://t.co/HbN3m4pKpp

Rihanna is pregnant with her second child

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky stunned fans after the 35-year-old singer showcased her baby bump in public in January 2022.

The couple welcomed their son, whose name is currently unknown, in May 2022. Though initially, the Umbrella singer was reluctant to show her baby in public, she soon started posting his photos and videos online.

Moreover, for the March 2023 issue of British Vogue, Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, and their son posed for the cover of the lifestyle magazine, which also featured close-up pictures of the 10-month-old.

During her 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance in February, the beauty mogul showed her baby bump in a red attire and confirmed her second pregnancy. After her performance, the singer spoke with British Vogue and described her motherhood experience. Speaking about her postpartum experience, she said:

"You don’t sleep. At all. You’re a zombie for the most part. You’re just going through the motions, and even then you’re so paranoid.”

Describing the baby and ASAP Rocky's connection, she said:

“He is obsessed with his father. And I’m like: ‘Didn’t I give birth to you? What is going on?’”

She further added that the baby and Rocky have an "undeniable" connection.

"The second Rocky makes eye contact with him he is on fire. The whole thing they say about sons and moms, it’s a myth. Sons and fathers is crazy.”

The Monster singer said that having a baby together has made their relationship stronger:

“We’re best friends with a baby. We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.”

The duo began dating in late 2020s after having a friendship of several years. They confirmed their relationship in 2021.

