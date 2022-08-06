"I see my whole family as being human": Willow Smith defends dad, Will Smith over Chris Rock Oscars slap controversy  

Willow Smith recently addressed the Will Smith vs. Chris Rock Oscars slap controversy and showed her support towards her father. The musician spoke to Billboard this Friday and said she views her family as human beings first and loves them for their human nature:

“I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness.”

She also hinted that due to the celebrity status of the Smiths, their human flaws and imperfections are not acceptable at times and they are always expected to behave in a particular way:

“Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected to act in a way that isn’t conducive to a healthy human life and isn’t conducive to being honest.”

Willow Smith further mentioned that her father’s altercation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars did not “rock” her as much as her “own internal demons.” The former’s statement comes after Will Smith posted a formal apology video for Chris Rock on Instagram.

In the video, the King Richard star mentioned that he attempted to reach out to Rock but that the latter was "not ready to talk" and reportedly told him that he would respond when he is ready. The actor then proceeded to apologize to Rock as well as his family:

“I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk… I wasn't thinking about how many people got hurt in that moment. I want to apologize to Chris’ mother, to Chris’ family, especially his brother Tony Rock.”

Will further shared that he faces trauma about “disappointing people” and said that he is “deeply remorseful” about his actions:

“Disappointing people is my central trauma. I hate when I let people down, so it hurts psychologically and emotionally to know that I didn't live up to people's image and impression of me. The work I'm trying to do is I am deeply remorseful, and I'm trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself.”

Prior to the latest video, Will Smith also apologized to Rock in a formal statement posted on social media. While the comedian is yet to formally respond to Smith’s apologies, he has addressed the Oscars controversy in some of his recent shows.

Did Willow Smith address Will Smith Oscars controversy before?

Willow Smith did not share a formal statement about Will Smith Oscars controversy before her latest interview (Image via Getty Images)

Will Smith made global headlines earlier this year after he infamously slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage at the 94th Academy Awards, making it one of the most viral moments in Oscars history.

The actor assaulted Rock after the latter made a G.I. Jane joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head without knowing that she suffers from alopecia. Smith was largely condemned due to the incident and was eventually banned from the Oscars for 10 years.

He also resigned from The Academy in the wake of the incident and lost several upcoming projects. While numerous celebrities shared their opinions on the situation, Smith’s children Jaden and Willow Smith initially maintained their silence on the issue.

Although Willow did not issue any official statement addressing the situation until her recent interview with Billboard, she previously weighed in on the matter by posting an Instagram quote two days after the Oscars. The quote read:

“You know who’s going through a lot right now? Literally everyone. Just be kind.”

Willow Smith was initially known in the entertainment industry as Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s daughter. However, the 21-year-old eventually established herself as an award-winning singer, songwriter and actor.

She earned several accolades throughout her life, including a BET Award, an NAACP Image Award, a Young Artist Award, a Daytime Emmy Award, and a MTV Video Music Award nomination.

