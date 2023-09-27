"I haven't seen him since the last time": BTS' Suga dishes about his dog Holly and more in recent GQ KOREA interview

BTS' Suga, who recently enlisted in the military, delighted fans on September 27, 2023, as he featured in a video released by Samsung Korea as part of the "Samsung X Suga" campaign in collaboration with GQ Korea. Through this nearly five-minute interview, the idol provided insight into his life while promoting and advertising the new Samsung technology.

Suga as a member of the group BTS, is the esteemed brand ambassador for Samsung. He has maintained a strong connection with the brand, and this video interview was a testament to their partnership.

The focal point of the interview was the idol's pet dog, Holly.

"Actually, Holly is not my dog, it's my parents' dog, so I haven't seen him since the last time I went to Daegu. So I need to do a little update on him," he said.

Just a few days ago, official images of this interview and GQ campaign were released via the magazine's social media channels. In a Weverse live that the BTS star did before his enlistment, he mentioned that he had shot a lot of content for his fans to watch until his return from the military, and the recent video left fans over the moon.

BTS' Suga aka Min Yoongi sheds light on his bond with his dog Holly, how he spends his free time, and more

The interview began with Suga introducing himself as he sat in his studio. When asked about the most significant recent change in his life, he shed light on his break after the world tour, emphasizing how his life has been evolving in various ways.

"Well, I just finished my concert tour. I have been mainly busy with some commercial shoots and shooting some personal content," he told the publication.

He then spoke about how he likes to spend his free time. Suga revealed his unique relaxation technique, mentioning that he enjoys watching 10-hour videos of a fireplace projected onto his ceiling using the Samsung projector. He also noted that he plays ASMR videos, which help him sleep, demonstrating the versatility of the brand he has partnered with.

The That That singer's love for basketball, a sport he has enjoyed since his childhood, was the focus of the next question. He highlighted his appreciation for the intensity of the sport, particularly the all-out defense and attack strategies. He further mentioned that his association with the NBA has increased his love for basketball.

Fans were then eager to hear about Holly, Suga's dog. The idol began by clarifying that Holly is not his dog and that she belongs to his parents. Because of this, he doesn't get to see Holly often apart from when he visits Daegu, his hometown, where his parents live.

Suga went on to describe Holly's behavior and personality. He mentioned that Holly is easily frightened, especially when she encounters strangers or other animals like dogs or cats during walks. To help Holly feel safe, he said that he usually holds her while they go on walks, and even went on to laugh about it.

When it comes to playing with Holly, the BTS star told the outlet that he typically uses toys he has at home. However, he stated that he also occasionally takes Holly outside for some fresh air, implying that he tries his best to provide a variety of experiences for the dog.

"Holly is easily frightened, so when we go for a walk and see a stranger or an unfamiliar dog or cat, he gets really scared, so I pretty much hold him while walking. When I play with him, I usually use toys at home and sometimes go out to get some fresh air together. When I went to Daegu this time, I remember he stayed being held in my arms and being together," he said.

The singer recalled that Holly remained in his arms for a long time during his most recent visit to Daegu.

The discussion then shifted to his use of the Samsung Freestyle projector, the product that he was advertising throughout the video. He expressed his passion for travel but acknowledged that his busy schedule doesn't always permit him to explore the world.

To compensate, he mentioned that he uses the projector to bring outdoor sceneries into his own room, creating a unique and immersive experience. He stated that the projector complements the ambiance of his room, especially in the evenings.

This interview shed light on the idol's personal preferences and fans were ecstatic as it allowed them to get to know him even more.