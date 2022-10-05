"I was shocked": The Voice Season 22 fans upset that no coaches turned for The Little Miss in episode 6

The Voice Season 22 returned for an all-new episode on Tuesday, October 4th, 2022. The Blind Auditions are nearing its end, with all coaches picking some of the best artists. With limited spots left on each team, the coaches are being picky when choosing their team members.

Sadly, many contestants didn't get a chair turn from any coaches. One such contestant was The Little Miss, who auditioned in hopes of getting at least one coach to turn.

Hayley Johnson, who goes by the stage name The Little Miss, hails from Los Angelenos. She grew up in San Diego and moved to LA to pursue a career in music. She currently has a day job as a school teacher. Hoping to impress the coaches, The Little Miss performed her version of Jewel's You Were Meant For Me.

Although it started well, her performance was edited out. This meant that no one turned their chairs for her. After she finished, Blake Shelton regretted not pressing his button for The Little Miss on The Voice.

Upon seeing the lack of response for her, fans took to social media to share their opinion. Many shared that they were shocked that neither Blake Shelton nor Gwen Stefani pressed their buttons.

Fans were shocked that The Little Miss did not receive a chair turn on The Voice, Season 22, Episode 6

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they were shocked that neither Blake Shelton nor Gwen Stefani turned their chairs for the contestant. Meanwhile, a few urged her to return next season.

Kyle Legg @kleggy



BIG MISTAKE, @BlakeShelton and @GwenStefani!!!



If you watched and enjoyed The Little Miss, check out her music videos and albums on Spotify in-thread. So proud of my bestie, Hayley (aka: The Little Miss), who auditioned for #TheVoice tonight!BIG MISTAKE, @BlakeShelton and @GwenStefani!!!If you watched and enjoyed The Little Miss, check out her music videos and albums on Spotify in-thread. youtu.be/N_UNIlNJLh4 So proud of my bestie, Hayley (aka: The Little Miss), who auditioned for #TheVoice tonight!BIG MISTAKE, @BlakeShelton and @GwenStefani!!! 😉If you watched and enjoyed The Little Miss, check out her music videos and albums on Spotify in-thread. youtu.be/N_UNIlNJLh4

Douglas Armstrong lll @Dougarmst14 nbc.com/the-voice/excl… Im am pushing for the little misses tonight she has a beautiful voice and i cant believe the coaches didn't know who she was singing and i hope she comes back to the voice show and try out again and little misses u did a beautiful perfomance job #TheVoice Im am pushing for the little misses tonight she has a beautiful voice and i cant believe the coaches didn't know who she was singing and i hope she comes back to the voice show and try out again and little misses u did a beautiful perfomance job #TheVoice nbc.com/the-voice/excl…

Maggie Coleman @MaggieC51044247 @gwenstefani ‍♀️ #TheVoice The little miss. Was her sing cut short? It just Seam like it was over so fast?‍♀️ @gwenstefani #TheVoice The little miss. Was her sing cut short? It just Seam like it was over so fast? 👳‍♀️❤️💋🎼🎼🎼🎼

David Parry @WVU_Fan @MaggieC51044247 @gwenstefani All of them screwed up passing on her. Lil Miss was the real deal. @MaggieC51044247 @gwenstefani All of them screwed up passing on her. Lil Miss was the real deal.

intoxicologist @TeamFadedDC @blakeshelton #TheVoice you should have turned for little miss not Benny @blakeshelton #TheVoice you should have turned for little miss not Benny

Ryan Bartholomee @RyanBartholomee The Little Miss was good! She has a great tone and a lot of range! I hope she comes back. #TheVoice The Little Miss was good! She has a great tone and a lot of range! I hope she comes back. #TheVoice

JP Canlapan @pierrejan95 #TheVoice nbc.com/the-voice/excl… for Little Miss The proper coach for her rock music style seems to be @Camila_Cabello @gwenstefani Had she gotten a turn from them otherwise otherwise go back for season 23 fall 2023 if applicable to do so #TheVoice nbc.com/the-voice/excl… for Little Miss The proper coach for her rock music style seems to be @Camila_Cabello & @gwenstefani Had she gotten a turn from them otherwise otherwise go back for season 23 fall 2023 if applicable to do so

Robert Anton @SoUWanaBaSinger #VoiceBlinds The Little Miss very conversational coming in. Her higher notes seemed to stray from the melody a bit and she got no coaches to turn. #TheVoice The Little Miss very conversational coming in. Her higher notes seemed to stray from the melody a bit and she got no coaches to turn. #TheVoice #VoiceBlinds

Here's what the coaches had to say about The Little Miss' performance on The Voice, Season 22, Episode 6

Camila Cabello was unaware of Jewel and her songs. However, she did urge The Little Miss to return next season and give The Voice another shot. Blake Shelton shared that he regretted not pressing his button for The Little Miss. During her performance, Gwen thought about turning her chair but sadly didn't press her button.

With the coaches' teams filled to the brim, they're being selective while choosing their final few contestants. Next week when The Voice Season 22 returns for episode 7, the Blind Auditions will come to an end. The coaches will finally seal their team of 14 artists - their mentorship will prove to be crucial for the contestants.

From episode 8 of the famed reality TV competition series, the Battle Rounds will commence, and contestants will face off against each other, where in the end, only half of them will advance to the next round. Each coach will also bring in a battle advisor to help them coach their team and help the contestants perform better.

Viewers can expect starry appearances and glimpses of exciting performances - if you are a lover of music and wouldn't mind some drama on the side, you need to tune in to The Voice.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET, only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

