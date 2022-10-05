"She will fit perfectly": The Voice Season 22 fans cheer Camila Cabello for adding Grace Bello to her team 

NBC's The Voice returned for an all-new episode on Tuesday night, October 4, 2022, and Camila Cabello is stacking up her team with some of this season's frontrunners. The award-winning singer might be the competition's newest and youngest coach, but her convincing skills seem to work in her favor.

Camila has managed to add the most number of four-chair turn performers to her team, giving the rest of the coaches a tough time this season. With the Blind Auditions almost nearing its end, The Voice coach added another four-chair turn performer to her team. It was none other than 21-year-old Gace Bello, who has a Cuban heritage.

The Voice contestant performed her rendition of Justin Bieber's Ghost and left the coaches mesmerized. John Legend was the first to turn his chair for her, followed by Blake Shelton. Not long after, Camila Cabello and Gwen Stefani also turned their chairs for the contestant.

All the coaches wanted her on their team and tried their best to convince her. Ultimately, she decided to pick Camila. Fans who watched Grace's performance and her decision to select Camila took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans laud Camila for adding Grace Bello to her team on The Voice Season 22, Episode 6

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Grace would fit perfectly into Camila's team and that she made the right decision. Some fans added that Grace was a frontrunner in the competition.

Ted @Ted97489367

Ted @Ted97489367

Grace will be one of your finalist for sure! @camila_cabello #TheVoice Camila is stocking her team with the good ones!

Cudapat1967 @cudapat1967 Congratulations on adding Grace to your team. @camila_cabello #TheVoice

Willie @Willie22681298 @camila_cabello #TheVoice Grace is lucky to be on your team!

Douglas Armstrong lll @Dougarmst14 Miss Camilla Cabello i wanna tell u congratulations on adding grace to your team and u are doing a great job this season on the voice show and I'm am looking forward to hearing team Camilla in the battle round of the voice show @camila_cabello #TheVoice

Here's what the coaches had to say about Grace Bello's performance on The Voice, Season 22, Episode 6

Barely two lines into the song, John Legend pressed his button and turned his chair for Grace Bello. John compared Grace to Maelyn, who was on his team in his first season on The Voice. Maelyn ended up winning the title that season.

The Voice coach told Grace,

“It was amazing, because so many times we’ll get singers with these big, huge voices on the show and they do really well. But, we’ve also had those singers who were way more subtle. I actually won with a singer like that in my first season here. Her name was Maelyn. I heard that in you as well. You just have so much control, and your tone is so beautiful.”

He added that they could make beautiful music on the show and that he would like to coach her this season. Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani, who turned around during the final bit of her performance, shared,

“It’s really rare that somebody will show that many sides of their voice, or that they even have that many sides to their voice. You were able to get tender with your voice, and really listen to the lyrics of what you’re saying.”

Gwen shared that he felt Grace would fit perfectly in her team and added that no one in her team could do runs the way she did. Meanwhile, Camila was the only one who knew the song she performed.

She told Grace,

"I was like, ‘Oooh, she’s singing a Justin Bieber song, so I’m guessing that she likes pop music.’ I would be really excited to explore song choices with you."

Ultimately, Grace ended up picking Camila as her coach on The Voice.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET, only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

