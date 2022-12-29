''I simply don't have time'': The White Lotus star Sabrina Impacciatore reveals she hadn't seen season 1 when she was cast

The White Lotus actress Sabrina Impacciatore recently revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she hadn't seen the first season of the acclaimed anthology series when she was cast. She said (obtained via The Hollywood Reporter),

''I have to confess: I hadn’t seen the first season (when I was cast), In general, I don’t really watch TV series. I simply don’t have time. I was called by my agent, who said: ‘This is an important audition; they’ve been looking for an actress for four months now, and they can’t find her.’ I was already shooting a different film at the time, so initially, I said no.''

However, her agent convinced her to watch the series, after which she decided to give the audition. Sabrina Impacciatore played the role of Valentina, the hotel manager, in the series and received high praise from critics for her performance in the recently concluded sophomore season.

The White Lotus star Sabrina Impacciatore talks about auditioning for her role and more

Sabrina Impacciatore said during her aforementioned interaction with The Hollywood Reporter that she recorded her audition with her brother. She also called her neighbors, actors Alessandro Riceci and Marit Nissen, and a few others for help.

A couple of days later, Sabrina Impacciatore's agent called her and said that her performance was impressive. She also mentioned that she was filming another movie at the time, which made things even more complicated as she struggled to squeeze out time for both projects.

When she finally landed the role, she met creator Mike White, who asked her to ''be bit**y*'' for the role. Regarding the impact that the role and the series had on her, Sabrina Impacciatore said (obtained via The Hollywood Reporter),

''What I’ve experienced in the past few months has been truly powerful, powerful as well as spiritual. The support I’ve received has been incredible. I’m keeping my feet on the ground, (but) I’ve overcome countless challenges and faced many closed doors, I’ve suffered through many disappointments. Now that I have this chance, I want to make the best of it. And I intend to enjoy it.''

Sabrina Impacciatore's character Valentina is known to be an extremely strict and arrogant woman who works as the hotel manager at the White Lotus. Critics raved about her performance in the show, and her character has garnered a strong fan following among viewers.

Sabrina's other notable film and TV acting credits include 2061: An Exceptional Year, 18 Years Later, and Le ragioni del cuore, to name a few.

A quick look at The White Lotus plot and cast

The White Lotus focuses on the various guests and staff at the titular hotel chain. The official description of the second season of the series, as per HBO, reads:

''Season 2, which premieres October 30, is set at an exclusive Sicilian resort and, similar to the first season, follows the exploits of guests and employees over the span of a week.''

The show's second season features F. Murray Abraham, Jennifer Coolidge, Sabrina Impacciatore, and Aubrey Plaza, among many others. Creator Mike White is widely known for his work on School of Rock, Enlightened, and many more.

You can watch The White Lotus on HBO Max.

