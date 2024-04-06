"I was being taken for granted": The Valley fame Brittany Cartwright weighs in on separation from Jax Taylor

The Valley couple Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor recently announced their split and ended their nine-year relationship. However, the two have been working together at Jax's Studio City restaurant and are still hosting their podcast When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany.

Recently, Brittany Cartwright opened up about her relationship problems with Jax Taylor and how she reached her "breaking point." It was a difficult decision for her to leave Jax and now she wants to focus on providing their son with a healthy upbringing environment.

In an interview with People on April 5, 2024, The Valley cast member Brittany Cartwright shared she was "taken for granted" in her relationship with Jax Taylor, Britanny said:

“I feel like I was being taken for granted and not appreciated for everything that I've been doing for the past nine years. I just want to feel appreciated and want to feel wanted by the person that I'm married to.”

Brittany felt she wasn't being respected and valued in the relationship and was burdened with extra responsibilities. According to her, Jax is a "hard person to deal with." Fans speculated a cheating scandal or a publicity stunt as the reason behind their split, but both Brittany and Jax have denied these speculations.

The Valley star Brittany Cartwright opens up about her split from Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright shared that her decision to leave their Los Angeles house was due to the constant verbal fights she and Jax were having. The Valley castmate also said that Jax thought her moving out was a temporary decision.

It was hard for him to process and come to terms with the fact that their four-year marriage was coming to an end. However, the duo are on good terms and are co-parenting their two-year-old son, Cruz.

On March 31, 2024, The Valley stars celebrated Easter together with their son. Moreover, Cruz's birthday is also approaching and the parents are excited to host a dinosaur-themed birthday party at the Sky Zone trampoline park. Brittany Cartwright shared that she still loves Jax and cares for him:

“He's still my family, so we just wanted to make the day perfect for Cruz.”

The Vanderpump Rules alum stated she goes "back and forth" with her decision regarding Jax. Brittany revealed that at times she felt she could make the relationship work for their son, but going back to "the same things" would make the situation worse in the future. She said:

“Some days I'm like, ‘For Cruz, we could make it work,’ but then I'm also like, ‘If I go back, it's just going to be the same things, and I deserve better.’ I still love Jax very much, but he is a hard person to deal with, and I think everybody in the world knows that."

Additionally, The Valley cast member disclosed that her now ex-husband Jax Taylor didn't want her to leave. It took him a while to understand and now "he is more understanding."

The upcoming episode 4 titled Capri Chaos is set to release on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Viewers will get a glimpse into Brittany and Jax's life as the former opens up to him about their "lack of intimacy." Fans of the show can stream The Valley exclusively on Bravo TV every week on Tuesdays at 9/8c.