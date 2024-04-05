Brittany Cartwright shares her marriage with Jax Taylor "got worse" after The Valley wrapped filming

Throughout The Valley season 1, viewers witnessed Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor facing relationship ups and downs. In February 2024, the married couple parted ways after nearly five years together and announced their separation.

During a conversation with People Magazine, Brittany Cartwright opened up about her relationship with Jax and why they decided to split. The Vanderpump Rules alum shared they would have explosive fights off-camera that eventually contributed to Brittany's decision to leave their shared home.

For Brittany, the entire situation got "toxic" when she felt "pressured" to deal with Jax Taylor's behavior. In the April 4, 2024 interview, Brittany further explained how she felt:

“Whenever we were filming over the summer, we definitely had some blowups. But I feel like we got worse after the cameras went down.”

Why did The Valley stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor split?

The Valley star Brittany Cartwright disclosed details of her marriage with Jax Taylor with whom she shares a two-year-old son, Cruz. Brittany felt she was not being "appreciated" and "wanted" in the relationship even after she did her best to fulfill the household responsibilities.

Additionally, the duo has decided to co-parent their son while continuing to work together at Jax’s Studio City restaurant. Cartwright stated that working with her ex can be challenging as the former couple continue to host the When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany podcast. She added:

“I just want to feel appreciated and want to feel wanted by the person that I'm married to. It definitely can be challenging. I still love Jax very much, but he is a hard person to deal with, and I think everybody in the world knows that.”

The Valley cast member also believes their relationship lacked respect which was one of the reasons why their marriage ended. Jax and Brittany have decided to work towards their son's secure future to provide him with a healthy environment. In the meantime, Britanny doesn't know if they will get back together but wants to focus on her son's upbringing:

“We're going to be in each other's lives no matter what, whether we get back together or we don't, so I'd rather us be able to be around each other than absolutely hate each other. Let's just pray it doesn't get that far.”

Previously on March 14, 2024, Brittany had addressed her separation with Jax during The Valley premiere at Jax’s Studio City sports bar in Los Angeles. She told Page Six that after being together for nine years, Jax stopped appreciating her and took her "for granted" in the relationship.

According to Brittany, one of the main reasons behind their split was a lack of intimacy and interest from Jax's side. The Valley fans suspected a cheating scandal or infidelity as the cause but he denied this rumor. During the premiere party, Jax explained that his split with Brittany was not a publicity stunt and he would never use his family for fame.

Brittany Cartwright felt she had to step back from her relationship to "take care of herself and her son" as Taylor was not trying hard enough to make their relationship work. Not only this, but Brittany's wish to have another child was "worrisome" for her now ex-husband. For Jax, however, "communication problems" were why they parted ways.

Stream The Valley season 1 every Tuesday on Bravo TV at 9 pm ET and the next day on Peacock.