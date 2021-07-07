"I texted him right before it happened": Kid Maury pays emotional tribute to friend and TikTok star Swavy, who died in a shooting

TikToker Babyface, aka Swavy, was fatally shot on July 5th, and his friend Damauray Mikula confirmed the news.

Mikula posted a video on his YouTube channel, Kid Maury, titled "Rest Up Bro," on July 6th. It showed the TikToker teary-eyed, speaking about Swavy's tragic death.

Mikula said:

"I'm about to take over for that n**ga. All he did was make vids. He keeps everything real. Seeing him taken out like that makes no sense."

The content creator added that he had texted Swavy on Instagram before the incident happened. Mikula claimed to have texted his colleague early in the day, wishing him a good morning.

He took it upon himself to pursue Swavy's success in social media, promising that his posters would be put up everywhere and that the TikToker would be famous.

Mikula wrapped up the three-minute video addressing Swavy's death once he burst into tears.

Mikula also took to his Instagram stories, saying:

"All that fake love sh** y'all showing to my bro gone come to light y'all all knew who he was really was before he passed. Don't try to switch it up and act like y'all was ken from the jump!! And all y'all who laugh and think this some type of joke karma gone get y'all a** #LLSWAVY they gone stop playing on yo top bro I promise."

Image via Instagram

In another story, he added that he was talking about influencers, not Swavy's supporters:

"Y'all keep his name going #LLSwavy I ain't gone let 'em laugh on you."

Image via Instagram

Swavy's friend Destiny confirms TikToker's death on Instagram

Swavy's friend Destiny also confirmed the news on Instagram, with a video of her and Swavy together, captioned:

"I just need a hug from you one more time."

Fans flooded Twitter and Instagram with their tributes and were shocked to hear of the 19-year old's death.

Rest up sweet man 💔🕊 babyface.s aka swavy 🙏🏽 . Y’all really done killed this man mistaking him for an “opp “ pic.twitter.com/TUgbYdbSjC — shugg💕 (@hii0ffshugg) July 6, 2021

Bro Ik this my first tweet but I just found out the babyface.s /swavy just died bro realllllly😫😣 like they just wanna hate somebody just to hate somebody #Flyhighswavy 🕊🕊💔 pic.twitter.com/xBP54mkYGu — sanaa (@sanaa93474438) July 6, 2021

Rip Babyface.s 💔 one of the only big creators i seen make it out of Delaware shits crazy rest up babyface swavy — Ermi DF 🇪🇷 (@ErmiWermi) July 6, 2021

LLS💔MY FAVORITE PERSON ON ALL SOCIAL MEDIAS⚰️🕊LLSWAVY🥺/BABYFACE.S pic.twitter.com/jdsbWQhHRP — Miyah Knight💕 (@laa_miyah) July 6, 2021

Can’t believe swavy gone rip bro I’m literally crying pic.twitter.com/gXDR3Ni2wg — relatable tweets (@JadaWar19662162) July 5, 2021

Rest In Peace Swavy But the Bible says it’s all Proverbs 18:21 y’all repent 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/kB40Y3nxYM — HonchoBandz 🐐🗣 (@Headhonchovince) July 5, 2021

On the fourth of July the famous swavy died, he died by a gun shot he was jus a 18 year old making tiktok and YouTube videos for fun he didn't deserve to die yet......R.I.P swavy 😭🕊️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/qTdREx90Xw — Shawnteona Gayle (@GayleShawnteona) July 6, 2021

Fly High Swavy💔…gon but never forgotten.I love watching your videos and I will still continue to, but for now rest high love. #LLS💔 #LLS pic.twitter.com/7bGS3GEl6E — Time for the Twerkulator😏🤍!¡ (@asiadior_thread) July 6, 2021

About Swavy

Babyface, also known as Swavy, was a TikTok star who had amassed over 2.3 million followers. He was known for his dance routines, skits, and reacting to tweets.

Swavy also hosted several giveaways and had an ardent fan following. He had also acquired brand deals to boost his career on social media.

His real name was Matima Miller, and he was shot dead on the 700 block of Elbert place, according to the Washington Police Department. Swavy’s death is still under investigation, and his family has not released any official statement.

