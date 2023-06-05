"I think frankly that’s a very sexist angle to take": When Taylor Swift shut down trolls who'd claim her songs were about exes

The music industry isn't an easy one for women and Taylor Swift is a good example of how the industry is unfair to women. While the singer is incredibly successful, she has also been subjected to misogynistic questions from fans and interviewers alike. However, on multiple occasions, she has managed to shut down trolls like a pro and has firmly but gracefully answered such questions from interviewers.

According to an article in Time, during her appearance on the Australian radio show Jules, Merrick, and Sophie in 2014, Swift opened up about how her lyrics were unfairly analyzed. She said that there have been people who would say things like Swift only writes songs about her ex-boyfriends.

She added:

"And I think frankly that’s a very sexist angle to take"

Taylor Swift discussed how she never explicitly uses the names of people in any of her songs. She pointed out that people claiming that a song was about a specific someone was speculation. The Anti-Hero hitmaker also went on to say that no one ever brings down a male singer for singing about their exes.

She said that no one says that about Ed Sheeran or Bruno Mars, who write about their exes, current girlfriends, and love life. Swift noted that no one raised red flags about the same.

Taylor Swift has consistently clapped back at speculations about her songs

Taylor Swift has often slammed the speculations of the person her songs are about. Fans believed that Swift's 2009 song Dear John was about her ex John Mayer, who also seemed to believe the same. However, in a 2012 interview with Glamour, Swift claimed that it was "presumptuous" of Mayer to assume that the song from her 2010 album Speak Now was about him.

A few years later, in a 2015 interview with The Telegraph, the singer, who is on her Eras tour clapped back at critics who called her songs "boy-bashing." In the interview, she said that it was a "sexist way" of describing heartbreak songs.

She further said that trivializing someone's heartbreak was "really cruel" and added:

"But people have to simplify things."

Fans, however, love Swift's heartbreak songs and have praised her for her songs like All Too Well, You're Not Sorry, and The Story of Us. They agree with Taylor Swift that heartbreak songs don't have to be a red flag when they come from a woman. She's also said that with this, she was attacking the double standards that the music industry has.

The singer has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to sexist commentary. In the previously mentioned 2014 interview with Time, Swift said that it was a "feminist issue" that people question whether she actually writes her songs. She noted that it wasn't the same for male singers and added that no one questions whether Ed Sheeran writes his own songs.

The Karma singer was also quick to address a sexist remark about her turning 30 in German press media Deutsche Presse-Agentur. Swift, who turned 30 in 2019, said that she doubts that men were asked the same questions when they turned 30.

Taylor Swift @taylorswift13 ) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their… It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk 😆) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/oa0Vs5kszr

Taylor Swift is currently re-recording and re-releasing all her albums as "Taylor's Version" after her ex-manager Scooter Braun sold her masters to private equity firm Shamrock Holdings.

Taylor's Version of her 2010 album Speak Now will be out on July 7, 2023. Since Swift made the announcement during one of her Eras tour shows in May 2023, fans have only been excited to hear songs from the album.

