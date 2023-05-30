I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson season 3 review: Is it worth your time?  

The art of comedy is subjective but I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson on Netflix is a rare example of humor that is accessible to literally anybody. Moreover, it is widely believed that sketch comedy is one of the best streams of the genre as it is not too serious and individuals do not require a lot of thought into understanding them. This is the sole reason the genre has become so popular in recent years.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson season 3 is exactly like its previous seasons -- unpredictable, chaotic, and utterly wild. Robinson's humor is nothing short of genius and his skills are truly commendable.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson season 3 review: It works because it sticks to its roots

Season 3 of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson is nothing short of brilliant as it stretches its branches into a variety of themes and topics. Sometimes Robinson is mocking overproduced TV game shows and sometimes, he subtly makes fun of first dates or random occurrences at the workplace. It felt like only someone like him could pull them off as some of the sketches needed actors who are easygoing and have no apprehensions.

Not to forget, this season has a number of guest actors who certainly proved vital to the plot of every sketch:

Jason Schwartzman

Sam Richardson

Tim Meadows

Fred Armisen

Ayo Edebiri

Tim Heidecker

Conner O'Malley

Patti Harrison

Beck Bennett

Carmen Christopher

Mitra Jouhari

Biff Wiff

Will Forte

While some of the above names are veterans in showbiz, the other half consists of new, upcoming actors. Sometimes they appear in the sketches in lead roles, but most are seen as supporting characters with Robinson mostly under the spotlight.

Tim Robinson's comedic timing is something special; he's able to display a variety of emotions at once. It almost felt like he was not sober while writing the scripts as some skits are insanely wacky and unpredictable. His acting is extremely convincing and there is not a single cringeworthy moment.

He truly feels like a modern version of Rowan Atkinson's Mr. Bean, just a lot wilder and talkative. His stint in Saturday Night Live and Detroiters was nothing short of memorable. If you're a fan of shows like Monty Python’s Flying Circus, Saturday Night Live, Chappelle’s Show, Key & Peele, The Ben Stiller Show, Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! etc, you are definitely in for a treat.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson reads as:

"Actor Tim Robinson stars in this sketch comedy series -- which he also co-created -- that sees him trying to get people to go away. In each segment, Robinson and his guests do whatever they can to try to drive someone to the point that they need -- or desperately want -- to leave."

It further states:

"Robinson spent several years as a writer on "Saturday Night Live," so it's not a surprise that the show's roster of guest stars includes a number of SNL alumni. Among them are Andy Samberg, Will Forte, Vanessa Bayer and Cecily Strong."

Executive producers of the show are Zach Kanin, Tim Robinson, Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone, Becky Sloviter, Alex Bach, and Daniel Powell.

Poll : 0 votes