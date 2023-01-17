“I had a thirst for music but was lost and didn’t know where to start”: HA:TFELT shares heartfelt letter on departure from Amoeba Culture

HA:TFELT is parting ways with Amoeba Culture after six years due to the conclusion of her contract. On January 16, Amoeba Culture made an announcement stating that the beloved artist’s contract with the agency has come to an end and, therefore, they will be going their separate ways after more than half a decade of working together.

Amoeba Culture, in a press release, revealed that the exclusive contract with the K-Pop soloist ended after a mutual agreement following a long conversation with the artist. Following the announcement, the I Wander artist shared a heartfelt letter addressed to her fans, in which she expressed her sincere gratitude towards the agency.

She wrote:

“I want to deeply and sincerely thank Dynamic Duo, our CEO, and every member of our Amoeba Culture family, who led me to walk step-by-step on the road solely for the artist HA:TFELT, when six years ago, I had a thirst for music but was lost and didn’t know where to start.”

“I will become an artist who learns and grows endlessly.”: HA:TFELT on her plans for the future

Internationally acclaimed K-Pop soloist, Park Ye-eun, better known by her stage name HA:TFELT, has concluded her exclusive contract with the agency Amoeba Culture. Following the announcement of her departure, the idol shared a note with her fans.

The letter was a recollection of her journey over the last six years and the Pluhmm artist shared her experience with her agency and colleagues.

She wrote:

“Hello, this is HA:TFELT. Starting from 2023, the new year, I have come to part ways with Amoeba Culture, where I’ve been for the past five years and eight months…After I met Amoeba Culture, I learned so much from the moments we spent together and I was happy to have been with such good people.”

She continued:

“I will always remember the heart and warmth with which they were with me as colleagues and family so that I could exist solely as artist HA:TFELT, and love life as human Yeeun.”

The 1719 artist also shared her emotions on making a fresh start and her future plans without Amoeba Culture. She remarked that although a fresh start can be "scary," with the love and support of her fans, close friends, and family, she will be able to continue achieving her goals.

The letter further read:

“New beginnings are always scary, but I will also believe those who believe in and support me, and try to take another step forward. I will become an artist who learns and grows endlessly. Once again, I’d like to thank Amoeba Culture for being with me. I will return soon with new music. Thank you.”

After the dissolution of Wonder Girls in the early months of 2017, HA:TFELT severed her ties with her longtime agency, JYP Entertainment. In the latter half of the same year, she became a solo artist with Amoeba Culture.

