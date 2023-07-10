"I've waited 23 years for this moment!!!"- Fans rejoice as Wolverine appears in yellow costume in new Deadpool 3

Soon we will be running out of reasons to be excited for Deadpool 3, one of the most anticipated superhero sequels of all time. Moreover, the film has also been moved up by a few months, adding to the intrigue.

The Ryan Reynolds starrer, which started out as a standalone franchise, is finally ready to enter the MCU with the upcoming sequel, and will also mark the return of Hugh Jackman in his iconic role as Wolverine.

Hugh Jackman's character has been the source of speculation for a long time, with fans demanding to see the yellow Wolverine suit, which matches the comic archetype, in the upcoming Deadpool film.

It seems that the fans had their prayers answered as a new Deadpool 3 still depicted that Hugh Jackman will indeed be putting on the yellow suit when he appears alongside Ryan Reynolds for the first time in this new Deadpool franchise.

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Wolverine's costume (Image via Twitter)

Most fans expressed their great joy on hearing this news and commented on how they have waited for so long to see a comic-accurate version of the famed superhero.

Fans celebrate as Wolverine gets comic-accurate costume in Deadpool 3

The famous character of Wolverine debuted decades back in X-Men but has always been quite different from the comic version, which sports a bright yellow suit (and is a lot shorter). While the creators can't do much about the height until the next actor for the role comes in, they have given the fans what they wanted with the new yellow suit, which makes Jackman look exactly like the comic version of the superhero.

Of course, this meant a widespread celebration for netizens as they commented on this version.

Deadpool 3 will premiere on May 3, 2023.

