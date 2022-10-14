"I want you on board": Did Gavin succeed in convincing Zac Rabin to join TRG in Luxe Listings Sydney?

Amazon Prime's Luxe Listings Sydney Season 3 returned with an all-new episode on Friday morning, October 14, 2022. The famed reality TV series revolves around top real estate agents in Sydney, Australia, as they hustle and try to succeed in the business. Episode 5 featured Gavin trying his best to onboard Zac Rabin, another Eastern real estate agent, to TRG.

Titled, Don't Wing It, Know It, Episode 5 of Luxe Listings Sydney showcased Gavin heading over to Bondi Beach to nab a new agent for the TRG expansion. On a call with his executive assistant Remi, Gavin revealed that he had finally settled in on a new and bigger place as the head office for his business, The Rubinstein Group.

The Luxe Listings Sydney star told Remi how he thought Zac would be a good fit for the new office. Remi shared,

"Oh so good. I feel like he'll be a great fit."

During his confessional, Gavin shared,

"Timing couldn't be better to expand. I've got an office two, three times the size of my current premises, and I want to recruit some of the best-calibre prectitioners in the game. It's essential that we have the absolute best in the business."

Although episode 5 ended without revealing if Zac took up Gavin's offer in Luxe Listings Sydney, TRG's official website reveals that Zac does work for them now. He has his agent portfolio up on the website with the designation of a senior sales executive at TRG. So far, at TRG, Zac has sold around 24 properties as a lead agent.

Gavin desperately persuades Zac to join TRG in Luxe Listings Sydney

Gavin shared that at TRG, he wanted people who could not only "talk the talk, but walk the walk." He added that he wanted them if they were good people and fit the bill.

Talking to Zac, he revealed that TRG was currently in an excessive build phase. Gavin revealed,

"I need good people. get hounded daily from people wanting to join. We need to be extremely selective about the calibre of people we appoint in order to get where we're going. I think you're a fit man. I want to be just completely straight. You're in a high level. I think we can really gelp get you to an even higher level."

Zac was shocked by Gavin's offer and shared that he didn't expect this exciting offer and appreciated it genuinely. Gavin revealed that Zac was the first person to be asked to join the team. Continuing, Zac shared,

"Means a lot to me. But look, I'm comfortable. I'm happy where I'm at. Look, I'm kicking goals, I'm doing well."

Gavin tried to persuade him by adding,

"You use the word 'comfortable' right? Nothing great happens in your comfort zone. I want to build and I want to fill seats. I want you on board, man and I want to know, you know what we need to do in order to make that happen."

Luxe Listings Sydney releases a new episode every Friday only on Amazon Prime. The first five episodes are available to watch on the streaming network.

