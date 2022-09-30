"This is not a competition": D'Leanne criticizes Gavin in Luxe Listings Sydney Season 3

Amazon Prime's Luxe Listings Sydney premiered with the first three episodes of Season 3. Unlike before, the series introduced viewers to luxurious and gorgeous properties. Amongst all the real estate listings and bids, there was also surplus amounts of drama that had viewers hooked to their screens. One such situation was between D'Leanne and Gavin.

D'Leanne Lewis and Gavin Rubenstein met during Monika's charity event Dare to Cure for the Children's Cancer Institute. The two real-estate moguls got talking about one of D'Leanne's new sales associates, Ching Ching She. Gavin wasted no time in boasting about how Ching Ching She tried hard to get into his company, but couldn't make it. This upset D'Leanne.

The Luxe Listings Sydney star claimed that Gavin always tried to "one-upmanship" her. She continued to criticize Gavin, sharing that they weren't in a competition, but were just having a conversation.

During her confessional, D'Leanne shared,

"Well, it's so funny with Gavin. It's like he will never just let me have a moment. This is not a competition. This is just a conversation. And I think, a lot of these guys, when they have a conversation with you, it's about one-upmanship. It's just bullsh*t."

Read on to learn more about why D'Leanne slammed Gavin during her confessional in Luxe Listings Sydney Season 3.

D'Leanne has had enough of Gavin's bragging in Luxe Listings Sydney Season 3

Gavin and D'Leanne were at Monika's party when he mentioned that she had been adding people to her team. The Luxe Listings Sydney star told D'Leanne that Ching Ching was lovely and that she came to him for a job before going to D'Leanne.

D'Leanne didn't believe Gavin, but he insisted that he would even show her the messages if she wanted. Gavin continued to tell D'Leanne that Ching Ching was "bang-on heavily" trying to get into TRG. He added,

"I want to build up some females. Can I tell you something? I'm over some of the females in the industry talking about it's hard for them, but then, them not putting in any effort to build females. So for me I don't want to just talk about it. I want to be about it."

Gavin told D'Leanne that Ching Ching was fantastic and that she was going to be an "absolute gun" and will take over. The Luxe Listings Sydney star shared that she didn't buy into his claims. During her confessional, D'Leanne shared that it was like a

"Pi**ing contest, It's you know, 'Mine is bigger than yours'."

Continuing, she added that she has been in real estate longer than the guys had been alive. The only thing she told Gavin was that everything was meant to happen as it was. Right in time, Simon entered and the duo changed the topic.

Gavin then went to Monika and told her that he was donating $10,000 to her cause just like that apart from the charity event.

The first three episodes of Luxe Listings Syndey Season 3 are available on Amazon Prime.

