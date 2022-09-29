Who is Simon Cohen? Luxe Listings Sydney Season 3 cast member has a reputation of being "go-to buyers agent"

Luxe Listings Sydney is back with bigger listings, better locations, greater rivalries, and multi-million dollar deals. The show, which is set to premiere on September 30 on Prime Video, revolves around different real estate agents as they aim to sell more properties but also maintain their interpersonal relationships.

Prime Video’s press release for season 3 of the reality show reads:

"Prepare to level up as Luxe Listings Sydney returns for Season 3 with more rivalry, higher stakes and multi-million-dollar deals in one of the most competitive and cutthroat real estate markets in the world: Sydney. The six-part Australian Amazon Original reality series follows elite agents Gavin Rubinstein, D’Leanne Lewis, Simon Cohen and Monika Tu."

Meet Luxe Listings Sydney’s Simon Cohen

Simon Cohen, the co-founder of Cohen Handlers, is ready to return to Luxe Listings Sydney. The popular cast member has a well-earned reputation of being the “go-to buyer’s agent” in the industry. Cohen has been in the real estate industry for over a decade now, starting his career with Ray White Double Bay, which led him to the Top 3% of Australian agents.

The Luxe Listings Sydney cast member is the highest-grossing buyer’s agent in the country as he takes pride in making the process simple and fun for the buyer.

Simon recently appeared on Mark Bouris’ Property Insights podcast in August 2022, where he spoke about major metropolitan markets. Cohen commented on the Brisbane real estate scene and said that prices have increased drastically since they first opened there six years ago.

He compared the Brisbane market to that of Sydney’s and stated that housing in Sydney is expensive, but people are more inclined towards living in an apartment and therefore, would prefer to live in Sydney, instead of Brisbane.

The Luxe Listings Sydney star also sat down with ICON Magazine in May 2022 and shared his real estate, stating that real estate is quite simple and it mostly has to do with "location and aesthetic", stating:

"If you can find a property in a location that people are going to want to live in, you can never go wrong."

He further added that being a real estate agent is a “pretty cool” job and that he loves dealing with buyers, adding:

"It's amazing to be able to help people find what they are looking for in a home."

As for the reality show, he said that his time on it has been "nothing but great". He also disclosed that he was apprehensive about the show at first, but the thought of being able to offer a glimpse of what he does as a buyer’s agent convinced him. Cohen further stated that it was “truly impressive”, as being a part of the show has taught him about the "process of putting together a production".

More on Luxe Listings Sydney Season 3

Season 3 of the show will feature celebrity clients, luxurious retreats, mega-million-dollar waterfront properties, and possibly even an island. The show is set to showcase Sydney’s elite circle of real estate experts and its properties.

The show is executively produced by Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Rikkie Proost, Evan Wilkes, Jake Hargreaves, and Anastassia Gerakas (Eureka Productions). Benjamin Scott and James Kennedy serve as creators and executive producers.

So don't forget to tune in to Luxe Listings Sydney Season 3, premiering on September 30, 2022, only on Prime Video.

