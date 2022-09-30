Who is D'Leanne Lewis from Luxe Listings Sydney Season 3? Real estate agent maintains a strict schedule

Season 3 of Luxe Listings Sydney is set to return to Prime video on Friday, September 30, with one of the most impeccable real estate agents, D'Leanne Lewis, who believes in keeping a strict and disciplined schedule to keep succeeding in her career.

The mother of two takes pride in dropping her daughters at school early in the morning and then begins her work schedule. She says that her job might look monotonous, but for her, it is not of the same kind every day.

Luxe Listings Syndey is a real-estate dealer show that features famous Australian real-estate Monika Tu, Gavin Rubinstein, Simon Cohen, and D'Leanne Lewis. These dealers balance a very hectic work-life along with their eccentric family life. The show will release the first three episodes on the premiere date, i.e., September 30, 2022.

The official synopsis of Luxe Listings Sydney reads:

"Iconic beaches and breathtaking properties make Sydney one of the most cutthroat real estate markets in the world. For the first time ever, this high stakes carousel of multi-million dollar homes is revealed through a trio of Australia’s top agents, who stop at nothing to deliver results for their demanding clientele, while balancing their hectic personal lives with their demanding careers."

D'Leanne Lewis from Luxe Listings Sydney moved to Australia at the age of 10

Born in South Africa, D’Leanne moved to Australia with her family at the age of 10. Upon growing up, she applied for a job with Laings + Simmons as a personal assistant at first, before leaving the company and later being asked to join back.

While working at her first real-estate company, she gained great expertise in the real estate field. Over the years, her hard work has made her the Principal of Laing+Simmons Double Bay and a Licensed Real Estate Agent responsible for selling some of Sydney's most sought-after properties.

Besides being the Principal of Laing+Simmons Double Bay, she is also the Director/Owner of Laing+Simmons National Corporation. Fifteen years ago, Luxe Listings Sydney bought the company with business partners Steven Zoellner, Danny Doff, and Sally Hampshire.

Currently, she is one of Laing+Simmons's Network's highest consistently performing talents for the last 25 years.

Having a strong foothold in the real estate industry, Lewis has been honored three times as the New South Wales Residential Salesperson of the Year by the Real Estate Institute of New South Wales. Moreover, she has also been honored by the Real Estate Institute of Australia by being named Australian Residential Salesperson of the Year.

D'Leanne has also been honored by the Real Estate Institute of New South Wales by winning the coveted Award for excellence in Auction Marketing. In addition to the awards from the Real Estate Institute, D'Leanne has been awarded the highest income producer in the National Laing+Simmons Group for the last 20 years.

On her website, D'Leanne also shared her mantra for doing well in her business. She stated:

"Consistently deliver the highest level of service and commitment to buyers and sellers alike”.

Apart from her career, D'Leanne is a mother to two baby girls. Although she was married, she split up with her ex-husband when she was six months pregnant with her second daughter.

Nevertheless, her family life became her biggest priority. Being a mom to two daughters, one aged five and the other two, she makes sure to take time out for them.

Recently, the Luxe Listings Sydney star has given birth to her third child via IVF with the help of a sperm donor. She also shared on her Instagram the news of her delivery. She named her baby girl Lyra Yvonne Lewis.

Don't forget to tune in to the premiere of Luxe Listings Sydney on Prime Video on Friday, September 30.

