Luxe Listings Sydney Season 3: Why did Simon and Gavin set up a $10k bet? Reason explored

Amazon Prime's Luxe Listings Sydney recently premiered with its first three episodes of Season 3. Featuring gorgeous and luxurious properties, the stakes are higher this season, and so is the drama. Right off the bat, the series has viewers hooked to their screens with a bit of friendly competition between the two agents.

The two agents going head-to-head against each other in Luxe Listings Sydney Season 3 are none other than Simon Cohen and Gavin Rubinstein. The series kicked off with Gavin giving Simon a tour of a luxurious beachfront home. During the tour, the two real-estate agents talked about their previous meeting with famed Australian singer-songwriter Delta Goodrem.

The Luxe Listings Sydney stars recalled that Delta started talking to them about being on the lookout for the perfect home during an event. While discussing it, the two real-estate agents decided to compete and determine who could find Delta a home she loves. Both the agents decided to bet their money on their talent.

Read on to learn more about the bet that Simon and Gavin placed on Luxe Listings Sydney Season 3.

Simon and Gavin place a bet to see who could find Delta the perfect home in Luxe Listings Sydney Season 3

While Gavin and Simon were discussing their business, the former brought up the topic of the party where they met Delta Goodrem. Gavin asked Simon his thoughts about her.

During the event, Delta spoke to Simon and told him,

"There is one little thing. If you do come across anything that might be a bit of space outside, nice and private where I can make the new record, I'm always looking and always open to finding a creative space. I feel like I've come to the right place."

Upon hearing her request, Simon assured her that his real-estate company would help the famed singer find the perfect home she was looking for. Gavin jumped in and told Delta that if Cohen Handlet could not fulfill her demands, his company, TRG, would fulfill her wishes.

Simon then told Gavin he was close to finding Delta a home she would love. The latter also shared that he was also looking out for her. The Luxe Listings Sydney star told Gavin that Delta was looking for a rental home, as she did not want to purchase something immediately. However, Gavin wasn't giving in.

The two then got talking and decided to make a friendly bet out of it. Simon asked Gavin how much it was worth to him. Gavin replied,

"A nice, friendly lunch between mates."

Simon rebutted,

"I was thinking... something more like $10k. Let's make it really worth our while."

Meanwhile, when it came to the beachfront home they were looking at, the property consisted of five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

With a bedroom view of Shark Island and the harbor and imported marble, Gavin gave his best to swoon Simon into convincing him that the selling price for the house was $40 million. Simon didn't buy into it. However, in the end, the duo agreed they would find a buyer to benefit them.

If you like shows such as Selling Sunset and its associated franchise, you will absolutely enjoy Luxe Listings Syndey. Replete with swanky properties, a fancy lifestyle, opulent parties, and entertaining conversations, this Australian reality show will surely grab your attention.

While some fans wonder whether the deals made on the show are scripted, the ensuing negotiations make for a good watch. To be honest, who would want to miss out on their daily dose of drama?

The first three episodes of Luxe Listings Syndey Season 3 are available only on Amazon Prime.

