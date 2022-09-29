Who is Gavin Rubinstein? Luxe Listings Sydney Season 3 agent is dubbed "property prince”

Luxe Listings Sydney Season 3 is set to premiere on Prime Video on September 30 with bigger properties, higher stakes, and multi-million-dollar deals. The third season of Luxe Listings Sydney will feature four renowned agents, D'Leanne Lewis, Simon Cohen, Monika Tu, and "property prince" Gavin Rubinstein.

The Australian reality series, Luxe Listings Sydney, will showcase a host of real estate agents sealing elaborate deals.

Luxe Listings Sydney Season 3 Realtor Gavin Rubinstein started his career at a fast-food chain

Luxe Listings Sydney Season 3 real estate agent Gavin Rubinstein is dubbed the "property prince" due to his determination, negotiation skills, and unrivaled customer service. The real estate agent has an older brother, Jarryd, the Managing Director of The Rubinstein Group.

Born on November 7, 1989, he started his career at Mcdonald's but developed an interest in real estate after looking at the market's potential. He told Boss Hunting:

“The office I was working in changed hands, within the first 12 months of the new ownership I ended up deciding with the owner to go separate ways, we were in mutual agreement.”

He then started The Rubinstein Group at Ray White TPG. As per his profile,

"Gavin was awarded Ray White's number 1 salesperson across the state of New South Wales for 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019. In 2018 and 2019, that extended to the Ray White Group globally. As his first year as a principal, he ranked at the top across the whole group."

Between April 2021 to April 2022, "the leading agent in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs" dealt with properties worth over $385 million, selling 85 sites at an average of $4.5m, as per DMarge.

In May 2022, he sold ten properties in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs for a collective $83.4m. Australian market's most divisive figure and the highest recorded sale price was $17 million for a house in Double Bay. His team at The Rubinstein Group, consisting of five agents, including Gavin, sold more than $350 million worth of property in just their first year of operation.

With an estimated net worth of $50 million, as per OTAKU Art, the real estate agent has worked for over ten years in the industry. The 32-years-old former Moriah College student is also a huge NBA supporter. Speaking about his motivations, he told Boss Hunting:

“I’m obsessed with NBA,I relentlessly follow a couple of people on social media who inspire and motivate me, LeBron James, Tom Brady; I relate to athletes because I set up my year the same.”

Adding:

“During my ‘playing’ season I don’t go out, I don’t party, but when the season is done, it’s time to have fun.”

Gavin says he will be in the business for a few more years, after which he will hang his boots. He told the outlet:

“In twenty years I’ve made my money, with a solid property portfolio and I’m out.”

Adding:

“It’s a young man’s sport, because of the energy required to deliver and the way I run it, you can’t do that when you’re older.”

Stream Prime Video on September 30 to watch the six-episode series of Luxe Listings Sydney Season 3.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far